TICKETS ON SALE FOR LAS VEGAS' RUMBAZO FESTIVAL FEATURING NICKY JAM, LUIS R CONRIQUEZ, CODICIADO AND ARCÁNGEL, SEPTEMBER 13-14

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BILLBOARD AND PRESENTED BY ESTRELLA JALISCO, THIRD ANNUAL LATIN MUSIC FESTIVAL TO TAKE OVER DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS EVENTS CENTER

LAS VEGAS, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets are now on sale for RUMBAZO Latin music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center (DLVEC), September 13-14, 2024. In partnership with Billboard and presented by Estrella Jalisco, the Mexican Independence Day weekend celebration features music from headliners Nicky Jam, Luis R Conriquez, Codiciado, Arcángel and more; a food lineup celebrating local Latin cuisine; fashion and art experiences; and more.

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

CLICK HERE for Headliner Artwork

Headliners include:

Nicky Jam: Grammy winner and Latin Billboard Hall of Fame inductee Nicky Jam has built a legacy in the Latin music industry. Throughout his storied career, he has collaborated with artists such as Sia, Omi, Enrique Iglesias , Mana, Reik and J Balvin.





Grammy winner and Latin Billboard Hall of Fame inductee Nicky Jam has built a legacy in the Latin music industry. Throughout his storied career, he has collaborated with artists such as Sia, Omi, , Mana, Reik and J Balvin. Luis R Conriquez: Luis R Conriquez is a Mexican hitmaker who recently made Billboard Hot 100 for his collaboration with Neton Vega , "Si No Quieres No." He rose to prominence in the Latin urban music scene through his work with La Adicitiva on "JGL" and Peso Pluma for "Siempre Pendientas."





Luis R Conriquez is a Mexican hitmaker who recently made Billboard Hot 100 for his collaboration with , "Si No Quieres No." He rose to prominence in the Latin urban music scene through his work with La Adicitiva on "JGL" and Peso Pluma for "Siempre Pendientas." Codiciado: Codiciado , who hails from Tijuana , has seen repeated success being celebrated on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart. As a solo act since 2021, Codiciado has collaborated with the likes of Grupo Firme , Natanael Cano , Santa Fe Klan, and Peso Pluma, among others.





Codiciado who hails from , has seen repeated success being celebrated on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart. As a solo act since 2021, Codiciado has collaborated with the likes of , , Santa Fe Klan, and Peso Pluma, among others. Arcángel: Latin Grammy-nominated Arcángel is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer widely recognized as a pioneer in the Latin urban and reggaetón genres. Since starting his career in 2007, he has placed six albums in the Top 10 on Billboard's "Top Latin Albums" chart.

Billboard, the most trusted source for music information, joins RUMBAZO as a presenting partner.

Anheuser Busch's Estrella Jalisco returns as the official beverage sponsor for RUMBAZO 2024. Estrella is brewed to create the most refreshing blend of aromas and tastes using traditional ingredients that make it the pride of Jalisco and a true, authentic Mexican beer.

RUMBAZO is open to guests ages 18+. Visit rumbazofest.com or follow on social media at @rumbazofestival.

Anheuser Busch is a 21+ company. Please drink responsibly.

For 2023 RUMBAZO photos, click here. Credit: Alive Coverage

For the 2023 RUMBAZO sizzle reel, click here.

SOURCE RUMBAZO