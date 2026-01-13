Tickets on Sale for Life Fest, a Pre-March for Life Morning Rally and Mass

Event set for Jan. 23 in Oxon Hill, Maryland

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knights of Columbus and Sisters of Life are teaming up again to bring thousands together for a powerful pre-March for Life rally on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. Life Fest will kick off with live music from the Sisters of Life's band, 'All the Living,' with Fr. Isaiah, CFR, Damascus Worship, followed by a Eucharistic procession and ending with Holy Mass. The morning event will also include opportunities for confession, first-class relic veneration, and powerful witnesses, including renowned speaker Lila Rose.

LifeFest 2026

Registration is now open for Life Fest, which will be held on Jan. 23, 2026, at the Gaylord National Hotel and Convention Center located at 201 Waterfront St., in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Doors open at 6:00 a.m., and seating will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Archbishop William E. Lori of the Diocese of Baltimore, who also serves as the Supreme Chaplain of the Knights of Columbus, is the main celebrant and the Most Reverend Bishop Joseph Espaillat, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of New York, is the homilist.

To purchase tickets or learn more about Life Fest, visit www.lifefestrally.com. Clergy should register separately at lifefest2026clergy.eventbrite.com. Join the Knights of Columbus and Sisters of Life to prepare your hearts and stand for life, together. Love is the answer.

About the Knights of Columbus

In 1882, Blessed Michael McGivney, a young parish priest in New Haven, Connecticut, founded the Knights of Columbus to serve the needs of a largely immigrant Catholic community. What began as a small fraternal benefit society has since grown into the world's premier lay Catholic men's organization, with more than 2.1 million members in over 16,800 local councils. As members of one of the world's leading charitable organizations, Knights donated more than 48 million service hours and over $197 million for worthy causes in their communities in 2024. The Knights of Columbus also offers a range of life insurance products to members and their families. Knights of Columbus Insurance has more than $124 billion* of life insurance in force. In addition, the organization offers investment services in accord with Catholic social teaching through its wholly owned subsidiary, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, which holds more than $29 billion** in assets under management. Guided by the principles of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism, the Knights of Columbus is committed to strengthening Catholic families and parishes, by enabling men to grow in their faith and put that faith into action through service to all in need. To learn more or to join the Knights of Columbus, please visit kofc.org/join.

*As of June 30, 2025

**As of June 30, 2025

About the Sisters of Life

The Sisters of Life is a Catholic religious community of women founded in New York in 1991 by John Cardinal O'Connor. Consecrated to Jesus, the Lord of Life, they commit themselves to the protection of human life and to the promotion of new life in Christ, acknowledging the sacredness of every person, and sharing the good news of God's abundant mercy. In this way, they seek to help reveal to each person their own innate goodness, the particular love God has for them, and the call to a life of abundant truth, joy and hope. Immersed in Eucharistic prayer within a vibrant community life, their missions include caring for vulnerable pregnant women and their unborn children, inviting those wounded by abortion into the healing mercy of Jesus, fostering a culture of life through evangelization, retreat works, spiritual accompaniment of college students, and upholding the beauty of marriage and family life. For more information, visit sistersoflife.org.

SOURCE Knights of Columbus