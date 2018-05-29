Tickets on Sale June 1 for Seattle's Tallest Observatory

For the first time, starting on June 28th, 2018, guests will have a single, direct-access elevator to the 73rd floor from the newly re-modeled 4th Avenue atrium entrance. This new pathway bypasses the tenant elevators, features a visual journey of the Pacific Northwest, and deposits guests on the threshold of Sky View's breathtaking, unobstructed, Instagram-worthy views.

"Upon arrival, visitors can create their own tour guide experience from the top of Seattle," said Jennifer Tucker, General Manager at Sky View Observatory. "We bring the city of Seattle to life through interactive content, which is displayed throughout the observatory on stationary, large-screen monitors for the best possible viewing. We have included attractions from the Museum of Flight to the Seattle Mariners to Ride the Ducks. We are working with Seattle's premier venues and destinations to give guests an opportunity to learn about everything Seattle has to offer and plan their next steps."

Also slated to debut on June 28th is enhanced food and beverage service with a Pacific Northwest flair, with items touching on regional trends like Pork Belly Bao Buns and Gruyere Mushroom Puffs. The menu also features small sharing plates that were thoughtfully created to complement a selection of craft beers, wines, and spirits. Included is Sky View Observatory's signature cocktail, the "Seattle 73," which features Copperworks Gin, lemon, huckleberry, and sparkling wine.

As part of the kickoff to the re-launch weekend, June 29th – July 1st, Sky View Observatory is working with community leaders to identify youth-focused non-profit organizations to preview the new experience. On the morning of June 28th, Sky View Observatory will debut the re-imagined Observatory exclusively to these groups and their families.

Leading up to the re-launch, Sky View Observatory remains open for visitors every day with summer hours from 10 AM to 10 PM. During the transformation process, guests can access the observatory through the main lobby of Columbia Center on 5th Avenue.

Located on the 73rd floor of Columbia Center, Sky View Observatory features 360-degree views of Seattle and the surrounding region. Open seven days a week, this observatory sits at a height of over 900 feet. Beginning June 28, Seattleites and visitors alike will be able to enjoy direct access from the distinctive new entrance at 700 4th Avenue, one block from Sound Transit's Pioneer Square Link Light Rail Station. The building, the tallest in the Pacific Northwest, was designed by architect Chester Lindsey and is managed by Urban Renaissance Group, Inc. The Sky View Observatory operation is managed by Legends.

