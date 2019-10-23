Tickets On Sale Now For 2020 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented By Capital One

Dinner hosted by Anne Burrell and Scott Conant ( Thursday, February 20 )

( ) Dinner hosted by Ashley Christensen , Mike Lata and John Kunkel ( Friday, February 21 )

( ) Dinner hosted by Bobby Flay , Tommaso De Simone and Cosimo Cassano ( Friday, February 21 )

( ) Pie-Making Master Class hosted by Pink Pie ( Saturday, February 22 )

"We're excited to be the presenting sponsor of South Beach Wine & Food Festival® for the first time, as we know our customers are passionate about unforgettable dining experiences," said Lauren Liss, Vice President of U.S. Card at Capital One. "Capital One is always looking for new ways to provide our customers exclusive access to unique opportunities like SOBEWFF®, which offers events with some of the culinary world's best talent."

Ticket sales open to the general public online at sobewff.org at midnight on Monday, October 28.

The popular CRAVE Greater Fort Lauderdale Series presented by My Fort Lauderdale Beach returns to the line-up with a variety of curated experiences including the addition of a family-friendly event, Foodie Movie Night in the Park taking place in Hallandale Beach. The series is designed to showcase some of the best of Broward County throughout the Festival weekend. This includes:

Dinner hosted by Michael Lomonaco and Johan Svensson

Dinner hosted by Marc Forgione and Jorlian Rivera

Drag Brunch hosted by Carson Kressley

Sandwich Showdown hosted by Jeff Mauro

Dinner hosted by Cat Cora and Paula DaSilva

Brunch hosted by Katie Lee & Geoffrey Zakarian

Dinner hosted by Joel Ehrlich

This year's event program features a unique mix of Wine Spectator Wine Seminars, hands-on master class experiences, late-night parties, and family-friendly offerings – with several opportunities to enjoy the Festival at events priced at $100 and under.

Fans will get to enjoy gourmet experiences from acclaimed chefs and culinary personalities from around the world hosting intimate wine and spirits-paired dinners during SOBEWFF® this year. This includes internationally-renowned talent like: Alessia Antinori (Marchesi Antinori), Christophe Bellanca (Culinary Director for Joël Robuchon USA), Tommaso De Simone (Chef, Lo Scoglio - Italy), Dario Cecchini (Chef, Antica Macelleria Cecchini – Italy), Mauro Colagreco (Chef Patron, Mirazur - France and Chef Partner, Florie's at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach), Tomás Kalika (Chef, Mishiguene – Argentina), Marcus Notaro (Winemaker, Stag's Leap), and many more.

Additionally, the Festival's themed walk-around tastings present fans with various opportunities to sip and savor wine, libations and bites to satiate even the most discerning palate. This includes:

Craft-y Happy Hour hosted by Marc Murphy

Feeding the World hosted by José Andrés

Tacos After Dark hosted by Danny Trejo

Oyster Bay Wines present Oyster Bash hosted by Josh Capon

Wine & Cheese Happy Hour presented by Carr's Crackers sponsored by Wade Cellars hosted by Dwyane Wade

Taste Jamaica presented by Jamaica Tourist Board and Tourism Enhancement Fund hosted by JJ Johnson and Andre Fowles

Art of Tiki Cocktail Showdown

Cigars & Spirits presented by Cigar Aficionado

Rosé Pool Party hosted by Geoffrey Zakarian

Goya Foods' Swine & Wine hosted by Enrique Santos & Fernando Desa

And more!

Stay up to date all year long by following along with the #SOBEWFF hashtag on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. All proceeds from the Festival benefit the students of the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management who also assist Festival organizers with sponsorship fulfillment, restaurant and exhibitor recruitment, logistics, and inventory as well as working alongside some of the world's greatest celebrity chefs and winemakers. To date, SOBEWFF® has raised more than $30 million for the School. In October 2019, BizBash named the Festival the #1 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the seventh year in a row.

The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One is produced by Florida International University and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, with the support of the Miami Beach Visitors & Convention Authority and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information about the Festival, visit sobewff.org or call 877-762-3933. For more information about Florida International University visit fiu.edu, for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management visit hospitality.fiu.edu and for more information about Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits visit southernglazers.com.

PRESS CONTACTS:

National Media: Florida/Hispanic Media: The Door | an idea house Brustman Carrino Public Relations (sobewff@thedooronline.com) Larry Carrino (Larry@brustmancarrinopr.com)

Andrea Moreno (sobewff@brustmancarrinopr.com)

SOURCE Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Related Links

http://www.sobewff.org

