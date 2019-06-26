Tickets on Sale Now for Hammer's House Party at DC's Newest Entertainment and Sports Arena on Friday, August 23

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority, will host Hammer's House Party presented by SiriusXM Fly at the new Entertainment and Sports Arena in Congress Heights. Embarking on his first major tour since 1991, MC Hammer is bringing together some of the most recognizable Hip-Hop and R&B acts from the '80s and '90s to one stage -- Sir Mix-A-Lot, Kid'N Play, DJ Kool, Tone Loc, and Young MC. Grab your hammer pants and get ready to bust a move!

ABOUT EVENTS DC

Hammer's House Party is the latest iconic package tour created by Universal Attractions Agency in partnership with MC Hammer. With Hammer being largely off the touring scene and deeply involved in tech, philanthropy, and prison reform (The Last Mile) over the last decade, he decided it was time to give his fans what they wanted - a proper tour. Hammer says of UAA's co-owner Jeff Epstein, "When Jeff pitched the idea to me for Hammers House Party, I loved the concept and the potential lineups and we collectively hit the ground running.. it's Hammertime". "Hammer continues to be one of our top clients, and he's one of the hardest working and most giving people I know," says Epstein, "The demand for him as a performer has actually increased while he's been off the touring circuit. He truly is 2 legit to quit!

