TICKETS ON SALE NOW FOR "KIDZ BOP LIVE: THE CONCERT MOVIE", COMING TO THEATERS JANUARY 2-5

THE OFFICIAL TRAILER RELEASED TODAY!

Tickets On Sale Now At FathomEntertainment.com

The #1 Kids' Music Brand is Heading to the Big Screen For the First Time Ever, Kicking off a Year-Long 25th Birthday Celebration

NEW YORK, and LOS ANGELES and DENVER, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KIDZ BOP , the #1 music brand for kids, is bringing its first-ever live concert experience to the big screen, kicking off its year-long 25th birthday celebration. KIDZ BOP LIVE: The Concert Movie is in theaters nationwide January 2–5, 2026, in partnership with Museum of Illusions.

Tickets for KIDZ BOP LIVE: The Concert Movie are on sale now at Fathom Entertainment and participating theater box offices (theater locations are subject to change).

Watch the official trailer here !

KIDZ BOP LIVE: The Concert Movie captures the high-energy live show that has made KIDZ BOP a global phenomenon for kids and families. The movie invites audiences to sing and dance along with the KIDZ BOP Kids in this immersive, family-friendly big screen experience. The larger-than-life concert features today's biggest pop hits, including "APT.," "Pink Pony Club," and more, performed by the KIDZ BOP Kids. Fans can get ready for the movie by listening to the official setlist here .

Filmed live at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, the movie gives audiences a front row seat to the excitement and energy of a sold-out concert from KIDZ BOP's 2025 50+ city tour, in partnership with Live Nation. The KIDZ BOP LIVE Certified Bop Tour kicked off at London's Wembley Arena earlier this year. Fans get to witness the excitement, lights, and electricity of the real KIDZ BOP LIVE show, with dynamic choreography, amazing special effects, and iconic costumes that light up the stage.

Concord Originals, the film and TV division of music and theater powerhouse at Concord, teamed up with KIDZ BOP and Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide, to bring the energy of the KIDZ BOP LIVE Tour to the big screen.

"KIDZ BOP is more than a music act—it's a concept that has redefined how kids experience today's biggest hits. For more than 20 years, KIDZ BOP has made chart-topping songs fun and family-friendly, and Fathom is thrilled to help bring that energy to the big screen for the very first time," said Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer at Fathom Entertainment. "KIDZ BOP LIVE: The Concert Movie marks a landmark milestone in KIDZ BOP's journey, and Fathom is proud to partner with Concord Originals to create more shared experiences for families and friends nationwide."

"2026 is a milestone year for KIDZ BOP, and we're thrilled to kick off our 25th birthday celebration with the release of our first-ever live concert movie in theaters." said Sasha Junk, President of KIDZ BOP. "KIDZ BOP LIVE has been the first concert experience for millions of kids in the past decade, and now we're bringing the same energy to the big screen!"

About KIDZ BOP

KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest hits, "sung by kids for kids". Since 2001, the family friendly music brand has been connecting with fans aged 4-12 through clean, kid-friendly versions of today's biggest pop music hits.

Generating over 14 billion streams and more than 6 billion YouTube video views, the pop-culture phenomenon reaches millions of fans through its year-round music releases, music videos, live tours, dedicated channel on SiriusXM ( KIDZ BOP Radio channel 135), in-school activations, brand partnerships, and more. KIDZ BOP is available to listen to on all streaming platforms, and music videos, dance alongs and sign + dance-alongs (in American Sign Language) are available to watch on YouTube.

Every year, KIDZ BOP LIVE, the ultimate pop concert for kids (and grown-ups!) hits all major cities globally. The ultimate family concert experience invites families to sing and dance along to the biggest BOPs made kid-friendly live on the big stage, complete with eye-popping stage design and interactive elements that kids love.

Families have welcomed KIDZ BOP into their homes and cars, making KIDZ BOP a fun and safe part of their daily lives. KIDZ BOP is proud to be a part of kids' music "firsts." For millions of kids each year, KIDZ BOP is their first introduction to pop music, and the KIDZ BOP Live Tour is their first concert experience.

For more information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com . KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord .

About Concord Originals

Concord Originals is the film and TV division of the independent music and theater powerhouse, Concord. The team develops and produces stories anchored by Concord's artists, music and theatrical works, taking a proactive, narrative-driven approach to each project, and partnering with A-list storytellers to produce premium content for screen and beyond. The division's slate is comprised of feature films, series, documentaries, and podcasts and its partners include Disney, HBO, Paramount, Netflix, Skydance, Telemundo Streaming Studios, Nuyorican Productions, Samuel Goldwyn Films, 3AD, Sky Arts and many others.

Concord Originals most recently partnered with Jesse Collins Entertainment on The Untitled Robert Johnson Biopic, the narrative feature film on the legendary blues musician Robert Johnson. Current and upcoming projects include the Emmy-nominated and Peabody Award-winning "Stax: Soulsville U.S.A.," a multi-part docuseries about the legendary Stax Records for HBO from executive producer Ezra Edelman (O.J.: Made in America) and director Jamila Wignot (Ailey); Shari & Lamb Chop directed by Lisa D'Apolito (Love, Gilda), which Kino Lorber released theatrically in July 2025; Paris Barclay's documentary feature Billy Preston: That's The Way God Planned It about the celebrated musician Billy Preston (which had its world premiere at SXSW); Alison Ellwood's documentary feature Let The Canary Sing, chronicling musical icon Cyndi Lauper, for Paramount+; Ilya Chaiken's music doc Pretty Ugly: The Story of the Lunachicks from Academy Award-nominated executive producers Julie Cohen and Betsy West (RBG) which will be released theatrically by Giant Pictures; and the star-studded My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert, broadcast on PBS and Sky Arts. Concord Originals also has an active scripted slate, including a remake of The King and I with Temple Hill for Paramount Pictures, and a limited series adaptation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella with Skydance TV and Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions for Disney+.

In June, Concord Originals acquired RKO, the legendary film studio behind such classic film properties as King Kong, Citizen Kane, The Best Years of Our Lives, It's a Wonderful Life, Suspicion and The Woman in the Window. RKO will continue to operate as an imprint under Concord Originals, which has secured the derivative rights to over 5,000 titles, including the remake, sequel, story, and stage rights (as well as unproduced screenplays) to the company's storied film library.

About Fathom Entertainment

Fathom Entertainment is the leading global specialty distributor of content to movie theaters. For more than 20 years, Fathom Entertainment has pioneered theatrical distribution of events and special engagements across various genres and formats, including feature films, episodic content, documentaries, concerts, and live events. Fathom consistently ranks among the top 10 theatrical distributors in North America and distributes content to cinemas worldwide. Fathom Entertainment is owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), and Regal Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L). For more information, visit FathomEntertainment.com .

