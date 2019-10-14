Tickets On Sale Now for LPGA Tour’s Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions

The unique tournament features the world's top women golfers playing alongside sports stars and celebrities, including football Hall of Famers Marcus Allen and Brian Urlacher, basketball champion Ray Allen, hockey All-Star Jeremy Roenick, comedian Larry the Cable Guy, and TV personality Ben Higgins, who starred in season 20 of ABC's The Bachelor.

Several ticket packages are available for purchase, ranging from $30 for a single day grounds pass to $60 for a 4-day pass. This year, Diamond Resorts is also offering a limited number of Club 18 packages, which include seats in a skybox on hole 18 with a fully catered lunch and premium open bar, plus access to two private evening events that are traditionally only open to LPGA players, celebrities and tournament sponsors. Club 18 packages are priced at $3,000.

New for 2020, fans purchasing a single day or 4-day grounds pass will be able to add a Taste & Travel Pass to their ticket. The pass is available in five or 10-tab options, priced $40 and $80 respectively. Fans can exchange the tabs for specialty food and drink items at destination-themed stations located around the golf course.

For this winners-only event, LPGA professionals must have won an official tour event in 2018 or 2019 to qualify to play in the tournament. The professionals will play 72 holes of stroke play with no cut for $1.2 million in official prize money, and compete alongside the celebrities, who will be competing for their own $500,000 purse utilizing a modified Stableford format.

To date, 34 LPGA professionals have qualified to play including Brittany Lincicome, Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, Michelle Wie, Shanshan Feng, Inbee Park and Sung Hyun Park. LPGA champion commitments will be announced closer to the tournament date.

"We are counting down the days to tournament week and can't wait to welcome all of the players and fans to the course," said Mike Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Resorts. "The LPGA winners who have qualified bring some serious talent, so we know this year's competition will be tough. Plus, we're bringing back some of our all-time favorite celebrities and some new faces to shake up the field. This won't be a year to miss."

Threesomes may include a combination of LPGA professionals and sports and entertainment celebrities, and some with all LPGA players or all celebrities.

All four days of the unique event will be nationally televised beginning Thursday and Friday on Golf Channel, and Saturday and Sunday on NBC.

Tournament parking is complimentary with the purchase of a ticket and available at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World® Resort. Tickets must be purchased in advance and presented to a parking attendant. General admission grounds passes are complimentary for children ages 16 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Go to DiamondLPGA.com to purchase tickets and to find additional tournament information, including frequently asked questions about attending.

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

To learn more about Diamond Resorts, visit DiamondResorts.com or follow @DiamondResorts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about the tournament and behind the scenes look, visit DiamondLPGA.com or follow @TheVacationDR on Twitter and Instagram. Join the social conversation with #DiamondLPGA.

About Insurance Office of America

Insurance Office of America (IOA) is a full-service insurance agency founded in 1988 and one of the fastest-growing independent agencies in the United States. IOA is ranked 13th on Insurance Journal's 2018 Top 100 Independent Property/Casualty Agencies report and 23rd on Business Insurance's 2018 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list. Headquartered in Longwood, Florida, part of the greater Orlando community, IOA has more than 1,000 associates located in over 50 offices in the U.S. and London. For more information, visit IOAUSA.com.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world's leading professional golf organization for women. Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Daytona Beach, Fla., the association celebrates a diverse and storied membership with more than 2,300 members representing more than 30 countries. With a vision to inspire, empower, educate and entertain by showcasing the very best of women's golf, LPGA Tour Professionals compete across the globe, while the Symetra Tour, the official development and qualifying tour of the LPGA, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. Additionally, LPGA Teaching and Club Professionals directly impact the game through teaching, coaching and management.

The LPGA demonstrates its dedication to the development of the game through The LPGA Foundation. Since 1991, this charitable organization has been committed to empowering and supporting girls and women through developmental, humanitarian and golf community initiatives, including LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the LPGA Women's Network and the LPGA Amateur Golf Association.

Follow the LPGA on its television home, Golf Channel, and on the web via www.LPGA.com. Join the social conversation at www.facebook.com/lpga, Twitter.com/lpga and Youtube.com/lpgavideo, and on Instagram at @lpga_tour.

