Tickets on Sale Now for ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena

Mikey Musumeci vs. Kade Ruotolo and Liam Harrison vs. Seksan Added to Fight Card, Joining Stamp vs. Xiong Jing Nan and Jonathan Haggerty vs. Superlek

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Championship (ONE), the world's largest martial arts organization, today announced that tickets for ONE 168: Denver, the promotion's return to the United States on Friday, September 6, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

In addition, two blockbuster contests have been added to the stacked ONE 168 fight card. First, two of the top pound-for-pound grapplers on the planet will collide when ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo defends his title against fellow American Mikey Musumeci in a must-see dream matchup.

As the reigning ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion, Musumeci is looking to become the first two-division submission grappling titleholder in ONE history. Before they square off in Denver, both BJJ superstars will be in action at ONE 167 on Prime Video on Friday, June 7.

In addition, striking icon Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom will get the opponent he's been clamoring to face when he takes on Thai fan favorite Seksan Or Kwanmuang in a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai bout. Ahead of this legend vs. legend showcase, "Hitman" will return to the Circle at ONE 167.

ONE 168: Denver will also feature ONE Women's Atomweight MMA World Champion Stamp Fairtex, who will attempt to become a two-division titleholder when she challenges Xiong Jing Nan of China for the ONE Women's Strawweight MMA World Title. And in a battle between two of the greatest strikers on the planet, reigning two-sport ONE World Champion Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom will put his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title on the line against current ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Coming off a sold-out U.S. debut last May with ONE Fight Night 10 at 1stBank Center, ONE 168: Denver is shaping up to be one of the promotion's biggest events ever.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver are selling quick, so visit Ticketmaster today to book your spot to witness the world's most exciting martial arts action live and up close.

Stage Front VIP, the exclusive U.S. VIP experience partner of ONE, will continue to provide fans with unrivaled access through immersive VIP experiences that include premier seating, premium hospitality offerings, athlete meet-and-greets, event collectibles, and more. You can sign up for more information on Stage Front's VIP packages at stagefrontvip.com/one-denver.

