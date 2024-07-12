Tickets on Sale Now for ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8 at State Farm Arena

Christian Lee Returns to Defend Lightweight MMA World Title against Alibeg Rasulov,

Joining Malykhin vs 'Reug Reug' and Tawanchai vs. Nattawut III

SINGAPORE, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Championship (ONE), the world's largest martial arts organization, today announced that tickets for ONE 169: Atlanta, which takes place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on November 8, are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

ONE 169: Atlanta tickets are on sale now

As announced with the on-sale, two-division ONE World Champion Christian Lee of the U.S. will make his highly anticipated return to defend his ONE Lightweight MMA World Title against Alibeg Rasulov of Turkey. Lee will be competing for the first time since beating Kiamrian Abbasov for the ONE Welterweight MMA World Title at ONE on Prime Video 4 in November 2022.

Rasulov recently defeated former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion Ok Rae Yoon in his promotional debut earlier this month at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video to earn a shot at Lee.

ONE 169: Atlanta will also feature reigning three-division champion Anatoly Malykhin of Russia defending his ONE Heavyweight MMA World Championship against wrestling sensation "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane of Senegal.

Plus, two of the most exciting strikers on the planet will square off in a trilogy fight, as ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand defends his belt against fellow countryman "Smokin" Jo Nattawut, who has lived and trained in Atlanta for the past decade.

Coming off a sold-out U.S. debut last year with ONE Fight Night 10 at 1stBank Center in Colorado, ONE is returning to America in 2024 for the next chapter of its North American expansion with ONE 168: Denver on September 6 and ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8.

Stage Front VIP, the exclusive U.S. VIP experience partner of ONE, will continue to provide fans with unrivaled access through immersive VIP experiences that include premier seating, premium hospitality offerings, athlete meet-and-greets, event collectibles, and more. You can sign up for more information on Stage Front's VIP packages at https://stagefrontvip.com/one-atlanta.

About ONE Championship™

ONE is the world's largest martial arts organization, ranking among the world's top five sports properties for viewership and engagement with a cumulative reach of over 400 million fans, according to Nielsen. ONE produces and distributes world-class events across more than 190 countries, featuring martial artists and World Champions from over 80 nations and all styles of martial arts including MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and more. ONE can be viewed on many of the largest global free-to-air and digital broadcasters, including Prime Video, Sky Sports, Globo, beIN SPORTS, Channel 7 HD, Seven Network, SuperSport, DAZN, La Liga TV, Claro Sports, Star Sports, iQIYI, One Sports, U-Next, Coupang, NET TV, Vidio, Mediapro, Skynet, Mediacorp, Match TV, and more.

