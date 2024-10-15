Tickets On Sale Now for the 11th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets are now available for the 11th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, Maui County's largest products show dedicated to fostering the growth of the islands' small businesses. This year, the festival features over 140 vendors offering a wide array of locally made products, and it will be held on November 1 and 2, 2024, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Attendees, including retail shoppers and wholesale buyers, can discover locally made food, art, crafts, jewelry, fashion, home goods, gifts, and more. The event will also feature live fashion shows, product demonstrations, food trucks, and entertainment, making it a vibrant two-day celebration.

Presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce and supported by the County of Maui and Office of Economic Development, the festival was established to provide opportunities for participating vendors to meet prospective retailers and wholesalers while also connecting with new customers globally.

"The Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival has become a vital platform for connecting our local makers with new buyers, distributors, and consumers, and we are excited to continue this tradition with our eleventh year," noted Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. "Over the past decade, we've welcomed more than 3,500 wholesale buyers and nearly 95,000 retail shoppers, offering a unique opportunity for our community to unite, support local businesses, and discover products that enhance their retail and distribution channels."

Reflecting on the festival's impact, Tevaihani Williams Dewilde at Te Hotu Mana Creations stated, "Made In Maui County Festival has been helping us grow tremendously for the past 10 years. The quality of buyers and number of attendees have given us the opportunity to make great sales, and it is one of our biggest events of the year."

"Attending the Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival was an unforgettable experience. The energy, creativity, and passion of the local vendors were truly inspiring. I discovered unique, high-quality products that I wouldn't have found anywhere else, and the connections I made with both artisans and fellow attendees were invaluable. It's a must-visit for anyone who wants to support local and experience the best of Maui's craftsmanship and culture." – Bridgett P., previous attendee.

Tickets are available at https://mauiarts.org.

Those wishing to attend should visit www.madeinmauicountyfestival.com for more information. Join the discussion on social media using #MIMCF2024.

For further event information and details, please email [email protected] or call 808-244-0081.

