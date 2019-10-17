Tickets On Sale Now For The AKC National Championship Presented By Royal Canin

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets are on sale NOW for the 2019 AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin, which returns to Orlando's Orange County Convention Center's North/South Building this December 14th and 15th. Each daily event pass includes daytime events, evening group finals and Best in Show (on Sunday). Daytime hours are 7am – 4pm, and evening group judging begins at 4:30pm. Included in the all-day ticket is general seating for the evening competition which will be on a "first come, first served" basis. Visit www.akc.org to purchase tickets.

The AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin is one of the world's premiere dog events, which showcases more than 5,000 of the top national and international canine athletes. It is the largest dog show in the United States and the only show hosted by the American Kennel Club. The National Championship is held in conjunction with the AKC Agility Invitational, the AKC Obedience Classic, the AKC National Owner-Handled Series Finals and Juniors competition in Conformation, Agility, Obedience and Rally®. In addition to these competitions, there are plenty of fun events going on throughout the day for everyone to enjoy:

Meet and play with hundreds of dog breeds at AKC Meet the Breeds®. This interactive, educational showcase helps individuals learn which breeds are best for their lifestyle, straight from the experts themselves.

Returning this year is the highly popular North American Diving Dogs (NADD) competition, where canine athletes will show off their extreme water diving skills.

See exciting demonstrations throughout the day such as AKC Trick Dog and more!

Shop one of the largest collections of specialized vendors at the Doggie Boutique mall and pick up unique gifts for your favorite dog lover or pet just in time for the holidays.

Kids can participate in the AKC Patch program where they will have tons of fun and learn about dog events.

K-12 students in Orange County, Florida can take part in an art contest leading up to the event for a chance to win prizes and have their artwork on display at the AKC National Championship.

For those who can't be in Orlando in person, event coverage will be highlighted on AKC.tv. AKC.tv is available online, on the AKC.tv app and Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Altice.

Enhanced Schedule of Events

Tuesday December 10

Space Coast KC of Palm Bay Dog Show

FSS / Miscellaneous Breeds Open Show

NADD/AKC Diving Dogs

AKC/DJAA Advanced Judges Institute for Sporting and Non-Sporting Groups

Wednesday December 11

Brevard Kennel Club Dog Show

FSS / Miscellaneous Breeds Open Show

Orlando Dog Training Club Obedience & Rally Trial

NADD/AKC Diving Dogs

AKC/DJAA Advanced Judges Institute for Sporting and Non-Sporting Groups

Thursday December 12

Central Florida Kennel Club Dog Show

FSS / Miscellaneous Breeds Open Show

Orlando Dog Training Club Obedience & Rally Trial

NADD/AKC Diving Dogs

AKC/DJAA Advanced Judges Institute for Sporting and Non-Sporting Groups

AKC Canine Health Foundation Canines & Cocktails Reception

Friday December 13

Specialty Shows / Group Shows

FSS / Miscellaneous Breeds Open Show

Orlando Dog Training Club Obedience & Rally Trial

AKC Juniors Agility Competition

AKC National Owner-Handled Series Finals – Breeds & Groups

AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes

NADD/AKC Diving Dogs

AKC/DJAA Advanced Judges Institute for Sporting and Non-Sporting Groups

Judging Junior Showmanship Seminar

Saturday December 14

AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin (Daytime and Evening events)

AKC Agility Invitational

AKC Obedience Classic

AKC Juniors Classic – Obedience & Rally

AKC National Owner-Handled Series Finals – Best NOHS in Show (Evening event)

NADD/AKC Diving Dogs

AKC Demo Ring

AKC Meet The Breeds®

Sunday December 15

AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin (Daytime and Evening events)

AKC Agility Invitational

AKC Obedience Classic

AKC Juniors Classic – Obedience & Rally

NADD/AKC Diving Dogs

AKC Demo Ring

AKC Meet The Breeds®

ABOUT THE AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.





AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

ABOUT ROYAL CANIN USA

Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.

SOURCE American Kennel Club

