Tickets Released for Eighth Annual Women's Venture Summit Sept. 17-18, 2021

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding to the global call to fortify female-owned businesses, Stella Labs, Stella Angels and Ad Astra Ventures will host the Women's Venture Summit on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17-18 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PDT. By bringing together noteworthy investors and women in business, the two-day event aims to turn the tide and maximize access to capital for female founders.

Hosts Dr. Silvia Mah, Elaine Swann and Raven O'Neal take the stage at Women's Venture Summit 2020. Now in its 8th year, the virtual summit supporting women founders and investors will return on Sept. 17-18, 2021.

Offering virtual attendance for the second year, individuals from mompreneurs to venture capitalists can step into an inclusive startup ecosystem, with access to high-profile speakers, powerful panelists and inspiring roundtable discussions. To date, the conference has helped women raise more than $18 million in seed capital.

"In the wake of COVID-19 which has been especially harmful to working women, events like Women's Venture Summit are a critical way to breathe connections, opportunity and money into working women's lives," says Stella Labs Executive Director Raven O'Neal. "Now in its eighth year, this event continues to support change-making women founders and investors who care about creating an equitable future, making money and distributing wealth."

The Summit will also showcase the final round of the annual summertime Women's Fast Pitch Competition. Held across six regions in six weeks, the finalist from each region will compete on Day Two of the Summit and one winner will take home a $10,000 investment. Sponsored by Cooley LLP , the annual Fast Pitch Competition offers more opportunities for female founders to activate their ideas through structured funding.

Former Fast Pitch winners will be a part of the impressive speaker lineup, which also includes opening keynote speaker entrepreneur Vanessa Johansson, CEO and chief custom designer of RainShadow Labs, a manufacturer of high quality, all-natural, private label skincare products. Sponsored by UBS Wealth Management , the opening keynote discussion will kick off the two-day virtual event.

Lectures, panel discussions and workshops will cover a range of topics such as:

Accountable Womanhood

Women's Power Index

Respectful Relationship-Building Between Founders & Funders

Grow Your Money, Change the World

Investor Trends Post-Pandemic

To view the full speaker lineup for the two-day event, please visit www.womensventuresummit.org/ and join the email list. Now available, early-bird founder tickets start at $69.00 and investor tickets start at $119.00.

About Stella Labs:

Founded in 2012, the female-focused business accelerator equips entrepreneurs through intensive workshops to launch, grow and sustain profitable businesses. Interactive labs, strategy sessions, female-founder intensives and accountability groups offer sustained support that allows women-led businesses to flourish. For more information, please visit stellalabs.org .

