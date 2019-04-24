Tickets to May 2 Philadelphia Magazine's Wine Festival Still Available

PHILADELPHIA, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) and Fine Wine & Good Spirits announced today that tickets to Philadelphia magazine's Wine Festival at Lincoln Financial Field, to be held Thursday, May 2, are still available. The event will feature more than 500 wines, renowned vintners, special guests, special tastings – and star power in the form of Fergie and Jesse Bongiovi.

The VIP Tasting is from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. VIPs will receive a $15 token for use at the on-site Fine Wine & Good Spirits store, and they can get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Lincoln Financial Field locker rooms and other areas. VIPs will also enjoy early access to the event, a selection of rare wines not offered during the Grand Tasting, and a more intimate experience with the winemakers and winery representatives.

The Grand Tasting will be held from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM. The unique and high-end wines festival attendees have come to know and love at past Philadelphia wine festivals are perfectly fused with gourmet food from the region's best restaurants in this unique venue.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit phillymag.com/winefest/. A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit Go Red for Women, the American Heart Association's national movement to end heart disease and stroke in women.

Black Eyed Peas alum Fergie will appear with her dad, winemaker Pat Ferguson of Ferguson Crest, to present their favorite wines from their family winery. Fergie will also sign bottles of her signature wine Fergalicious.

Jesse Bongiovi, son of Rock-n-Roll Hall-of-Famer Jon Bon Jovi, who played a key role in the creation of the rosé Hampton Water, will greet wine lovers and sign bottles of his family's wine during the event. A New Jersey native, Jesse spent nearly every summer of his youth vacationing with his family in East Hampton, N.Y. His lifelong affection for the Hamptons is what motivated him to create Hampton Water. Jesse and Jon collaborated with French winemaker Gérard Bertrand, and the wine is produced in France's southern Languedoc-Roussillon region.

Winemakers of note who will pour their creations at the Philadelphia wine festival include Reagan Rombauer of Rombauer Vineyards; Giorgio Rivetti of La Spinetta; Randall Grahm of Bonny Doon Vineyard; and Felipe Stahlschmidt of Pascual Toso. Many of the wines featured at the festival have received high scores from notable wine publications.

Event attendees are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and consume responsibly. Attendees should create a plan, make a list of the wines they want to try, and designate a sober driver. Designated driver tickets to the festival are available.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide and licenses more than 20,000 beverage alcohol producers and retailers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

