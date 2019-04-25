Tickets to May 3 Harrisburg Wine Festival Still Available

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) and Fine Wine & Good Spirits announced today that tickets to the Harrisburg Wine Festival, to be held at the Crowne Plaza Harrisburg, 23 S. Second St., Harrisburg, on Friday, May 3, are still available. The event will feature more than 500 wines, renowned vintners, special guests, and special tastings.

From 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM, Fine Wine & Good Spirits Chairman's Selection® Program Supervisor Josh Hull will host a special interactive presentation that will feature a guided tasting of 10 exclusive, hand-selected new Chairman's Selection wines before they are available on store shelves. Admission to this presentation also includes admission to 30 minutes of the VIP Tasting Session and the Grand Tasting session.

The VIP Tasting is from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM. VIPs will enjoy early access to the event, a selection of rare wines not offered during the Grand Tasting, and a more intimate experience with the winemakers and winery representatives.

The Grand Tasting will be held from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Heavy hors d'oeuvres and other food will be available.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit harrisburgwinefest.com. A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital.

Jesse Bongiovi, son of Rock-n-Roll Hall-of-Famer Jon Bon Jovi, who played a key role in the creation of the rosé Hampton Water, will greet wine lovers and sign bottles of his family's wine during the event. A New Jersey native, Jesse spent nearly every summer of his youth vacationing with his family in East Hampton, N.Y. His lifelong affection for the Hamptons is what motivated him to create Hampton Water. Jesse and Jon collaborated with French winemaker Gérard Bertrand, and the wine is produced in France's southern Languedoc-Roussillon region.

Winemakers of note who will pour their creations at the Harrisburg wine festival include Giorgio Rivetti of La Spinetta; Randall Grahm of Bonny Doon Vineyard; and Felipe Stahlschmidt of Pascual Toso. Many of the wines featured at the festival have received high scores from notable wine publications.

Event attendees are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and consume responsibly. Attendees should create a plan, make a list of the wines they want to try, and designate a sober driver. Designated driver tickets to the festival are available.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide and licenses more than 20,000 beverage alcohol producers and retailers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

