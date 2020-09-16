TicketSearch launches Next-Generation Ticketing platform in North America

The North American launch is being overseen by Michael Smith, president of TicketSearch North America Inc. (TSNA). Smith has more than 25 years of experience leading high growth private and public companies and 12 years within the ticketing industry. He is an innovator with a successful track record of identifying business opportunities, creating strategic partnerships, and scaling businesses.

"Our North American team has been collaborating with TicketSearch to create a platform that will advance the industry by providing venues and event organizers with more options for their patrons at a lower overall cost," said Smith.

TicketSearch offers users three levels of service (Basic, Standard & Enterprise) depending on the features required. Basic and Standard levels offer the ability to upsell retail items, market the event through integrations, and track marketing results. The Standard level offers more robust marketing, additional payment gateways and box office features. With processing fees starting at US$0.30 per ticket, TicketSearch offers increased functionality at less than half of the industry's average ticketing costs. Multiple merchant account integrations enable ticket revenues to be deposited directly into the organizer's account for increased control over cashflow.

The Enterprise level provides the most well-featured and powerful integrated ticketing solution available with season and flex ticket packages, deals and discounts, merchandise, donations, gift vouchers, marketing and membership modules. TicketSearch Enterprise includes a complete customer relationship manager (CRM) solution. All three levels of the system include modules for easy data migration to ensure the patron membership and history is available for future seasons.

While many ticketing platforms are struggling to pivot into the new reality that COVID-19 has driven, TicketSearch has integrated SMART social-distancing technologies and virtual event integrations. Within the system, SMART social-distancing seat bubbles are created by automatically blocking seats adjacent to customer's order, ensuring adequate social distancing is maintained. TicketSearch blocks only the appropriate number of seats and not pre-killed seats, allowing the venue to maximize sales while still protecting patrons. Additional features to protect the health and safety of patrons and employees have been incorporated. When ordering tickets, venues have the option to request additional information for each ticket holder in the order to allow for contact tracing.

"As our industry deals with the devastating effects of COVID-19 pandemic, TicketSearch will pioneer the global recovery by inspiring and empowering clients with a new way of bringing people together through events and experiences. We're pleased to partner with such experienced business leaders to ensure the successful launch into the North American Market," said Dennis Doulgeridis, TicketSearch Founder.

Key features:

SMART social-distancing seat maps and COVID-19 patron details management

Total customization, flexibility and control

Multiple payment gateways

Intuitive workflow with step by step wizard flow to improve the user experience

A modern and easy to use online interface

A truly white label system across all devices–built for mobile first

A purpose-built customer relationship management (CRM) system

Customizable inside and outside fee structures and reporting

The ability to build and reconfigure venues and seat maps in real-time

Access over 37 visual dashboard reports powered by Tableau

Solutions to easily migrate patron data from your present system

Full API integration allowing TicketSearch to connect to any business system around the world

Regional taxation options

Merchandising (including food and beverage) with images and inventory levels

Smart-phone or tablet ticket scanning

Email and SMS delivery

Recognizing the explosion of virtual events, TicketSearch developers have built in Zoom integrations for seamless virtual and hybrid events. With TicketSearch, a Zoom account, and live streaming services that can range from an iPhone to full theatre productions, venues are able to provide unique registration links to their ticket holders. The platform allows community-based events such as sports leagues, community theatres, and performing arts schools to engage their fans in a safe and affordable way.

On the backend, TicketSearch's full API integration allows clients to connect to any business system and provides additional customizations to give event organizers more reports and marketing analytics.

Request a complimentary account demonstration by emailing [email protected] or at www.TicketSearch.com/NA.

SOURCE TicketSearch North America