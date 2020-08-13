TicketSocket and BlueJeans Partner to Offer Virtual Solutions for Ticketed Revenue Generation

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Increased demand for monetized virtual events has strengthened TicketSocket's partnership with BlueJeans as promoters, venue directors, and box offices shift their on-site programming to an online alternative. The native integration between both platforms has supported the event industry as in-person cancellations continue with the COVID-19 pandemic. As entertainment companies, media outlets, and customer engagement-focused events search for a business continuity plan, TicketSocket and BlueJeans offer virtual solutions for ticketed revenue generation during social distancing mandates.

The integration empowers virtual event organizers with a white label ticketing system that allows them to accept payments with direct deposit into their bank accounts — accelerating cash flow and improving common collection issues found across the market. By leveraging BlueJeans Events, organizers can stream web content to up to 50,000 attendees or integrate directly with Facebook Live to reach millions — offering a seamless experience for any audience. By combining TicketSocket and BlueJeans, administrators multiply the value of both products while keeping events gated for paid ticket holders with a one-time-use access link and code delivered immediately after purchase.

"Event organizers have to rethink how to sell experiences in a digital world but still create a sense of community, our partnership with Bluejeans allows us to help offer a new monetization stream for event organizers and artists and even athletic coaching," said Mark Miller, CEO of TicketSocket.

About BlueJeans

BlueJeans Events, a globally trusted live video streaming solution, is an easy-to-use virtual option for engagement marketing, experiential programming, and brand activation. Break away from wonky webinars and uplevel your streaming solution to align with the times. BlueJeans Events is a large-scale webcasting product that supports flexible user environments, highly engaging and interactive participation, and gives moderators total control to deliver content through a modernized user interface.

About TicketSocket

TicketSocket provides event organizers and developers worldwide with a customizable white label ticketing, registration, and event management platform. Vendors and organizers enjoy total control of the experience created for their customers, with none of the time and costs traditionally associated with creating a custom solution. TicketSocket prioritizes organizations' ownership of their own funds, data, brand, and functionality.

The company's proprietary plug-in framework, white label tools, and open APIs pioneer a new level of interactivity and customization for event promoters, venues, developers, and other ticketing companies. TicketSocket currently provides services to thousands of customers worldwide, facilitating millions of transactions per year. Founded in 2012, the company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, with additional offices in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit www.ticketsocket.com.

