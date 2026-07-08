TicketSocket Announces Strategic Partnership with StubHub and viagogo to Expand Open Distribution and Drive Incremental Sales for Event Organizers

Enterprise white-label ticketing platform now seamlessly connects with one of the world's leading ticket marketplaces, giving organizers greater reach while maintaining full ownership of their brand, customer data, and ticketing operation.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TicketSocket, a leading enterprise white-label ticketing and registration platform, today announced a strategic partnership with StubHub, one of the world's largest ticket marketplaces, to provide event organizers with a seamless way to expand ticket distribution, reach new audiences, and maximize ticket sales—all while maintaining complete control of their brand, customer relationships, and data.

Through StubHub and viagogo's Open Distribution model, organizations using TicketSocket can seamlessly distribute tickets directly to StubHub and viagogo's global marketplaces without changing ticketing platforms, migrating systems, or entering into exclusive agreements. The integration can be activated quickly, allowing organizers to immediately benefit from a marketplace of more than 125 million fans across 200+ countries and territories.

"Through Open Distribution, organizers keep full ownership of their brand, their data, and their fan relationships, and gain direct access to StubHub and viagogo's marketplaces," said Shaun Stewart, VP of Open Distribution at StubHub. "This partnership puts that reach inside the TicketSocket platforms organizers already run."

When a ticket is purchased through StubHub or viagogo, inventory is automatically synchronized through TicketSocket, ensuring real-time availability across sales channels while reducing oversells and operational complexity. StubHub or viagogo manages marketplace transactions, payment processing, customer support, and ticket fulfillment, allowing organizers to focus on delivering exceptional live experiences.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to helping event organizers maximize every opportunity to sell tickets while maintaining complete control of their brand and customer relationships," said Mark Miller, CEO of TicketSocket.

Together, StubHub, viagogo, and TicketSocket are delivering a comprehensive solution that combines best-in-class primary ticketing technology with one of the industry's most recognized global ticket marketplaces.

The partnership is designed to benefit organizations of every size, from independent promoters and festivals to sports organizations, attractions, performing arts venues, universities, fairs, conferences, and enterprise event producers. By eliminating the need for exclusive distribution agreements or platform migrations, organizers can expand their reach while continuing to operate on the technology platform that best serves their business.

As more TicketSocket clients activate through the Open Distribution integration, fans will enjoy broader access to live events across sports, music, festivals, conferences, attractions, and entertainment through the trusted global marketplaces of StubHub and viagogo.

About StubHub

StubHub is a leading global secondary ticketing marketplace for live events. Through StubHub in North America and viagogo internationally, StubHub services customers in over 200 countries and territories, supporting over 30 languages and accepting payments in over 45 currencies – from sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theater. StubHub offers a safe and convenient way to buy or sell tickets to live events across the world for memorable live experiences.

About TicketSocket

TicketSocket is a global enterprise white-label ticketing, registration, and commerce platform powering organizations in more than 100 countries. Designed to give organizations complete ownership of their ticketing operation, TicketSocket enables clients to control their brand, customer data, revenue streams, and fan experience while providing enterprise-grade technology for reserved seating, admissions, registrations, memberships, fundraising, credentialing, and more. From sports and entertainment to attractions, festivals, conferences, fairs, and live experiences, TicketSocket powers some of the world's leading event organizations such as AVP Volleyball, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca & Mesmerica.

Media Contacts

Jill Gonzalez

Head of Corporate & Consumer Communications

[email protected]

Brian Blackman

EVP Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE TicketSocket