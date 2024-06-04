TICKETSOCKET BECOMES OFFICIAL WHITE LABEL REGISTRATION PLATFORM PROVIDER FOR IRONMAN TRIATHLON SERIES

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and TAMPA, Fla., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that TicketSocket, a leading provider of customizable ticketing and registration solutions, has become the Official White Label Registration Platform Provider for the IRONMAN and IRONMAN® 70.3® Triathlon Series, beginning with 2025 IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 events as registration opens.

The transition to TicketSocket as the white label registration platform provider for IRONMAN's renowned triathlon events underscores The IRONMAN Group commitment to delivering an unparalleled overall experience for athletes, throughout their journey. TicketSocket's robust suite of features, coupled with its reputation for reliability and innovation, positioned the company as the ideal white label solution for IRONMAN and its community.

"We are thrilled to join forces with The IRONMAN Group as the official white label registration platform provider for their world-class triathlon series," said Mark Miller, CEO of TicketSocket. "At TicketSocket, we are dedicated to empowering event organizers with the tools they need to create seamless registration experiences. Our relationship with The IRONMAN Group represents a significant milestone in our mission to support the global endurance sports community."

Key factors that contributed to The IRONMAN Group's selection of TicketSocket as their registration platform provider include:

White Label Capabilities: TicketSocket offers fully customizable white label solutions, allowing IRONMAN to maintain brand consistency and provide a seamless registration experience under their own branding.

Registration Customization: TicketSocket's flexible registration platform enables IRONMAN to tailor registration forms and workflows to meet the unique requirements of their events, enhancing efficiency and user experience.

Customer User Access Levels: IRONMAN benefits from TicketSocket's granular user access controls, enabling them to define roles and permissions for staff and volunteers involved in the registration process, ensuring smooth coordination and collaboration.

Ease of Partner and Third-Party Integrations: TicketSocket's extensive integration capabilities seamlessly integrate with other event management systems and third-party tools, enabling IRONMAN to leverage a comprehensive ecosystem of solutions to enhance event operations and participant experience.

The agreement between TicketSocket and The IRONMAN Group signifies a shared commitment to excellence and innovation in the endurance sports industry. The two organizations will work collaboratively to deliver seamless registration experiences that allow athletes to easily commit to their goals and access products, services, and equipment to enhance their journey.

"We conducted a thorough evaluation process to identify the ideal white label registration platform provider for our triathlon series, and TicketSocket stood out as the clear choice," said Cindy Clarke, Sr. Director of Global Operations, for The IRONMAN Group. "We are confident that TicketSocket's advanced features and customizable solutions will enable us to elevate the registration experience for our athletes and our partners."

Athletes registering for 2024 events will continue to utilize the existing registration platforms. For more information about TicketSocket and its customizable registration solutions, visit www.ticketsocket.com. For more information on the IRONMAN brand and global event series, visit www.ironman.com. Media inquiries may be directed to [email protected] and [email protected].

About TicketSocket:

TicketSocket provides event organizers and developers worldwide with a customizable white-label ticketing, registration, and event management platform. Vendors and organizers enjoy total control of the experience created for their customers, with none of the time and costs traditionally associated with creating a custom solution. TicketSocket prioritizes organizations' ownership of their own funds, data, brand, and functionality. The company's proprietary plug-in framework, white-label tools, and open APIs pioneer a new level of interactivity and customization for event promoters, venues, developers, and other ticketing companies. TicketSocket currently provides services to thousands of customers worldwide, facilitating millions of transactions per year. Founded in 2012, the company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, with additional offices in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit www.ticketsocket.com .

About The IRONMAN Group

The IRONMAN Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMAN® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® 70.3® Triathlon Series, 5150™ Triathlon Series, the Rock 'n' Roll® Running Series, IRONKIDS®, World Triathlon Championship Series, premier running events including the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon™ and City2Surf®, UTMB® World Series trail-running events including the Canyons Endurance Runs™ by UTMB®, Tarawera Ultra™ by UTMB® and Ultra-Trail Australia™ by UTMB®, Epic Series™ mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic®, road cycling events, and other multisport races. The IRONMAN Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world, providing participants the benefits of endurance sports through the company's vast offerings. Catering to the full athlete experience, the company portfolio also includes FulGaz® virtual cycling, the most realistic indoor riding experience connected fitness application aimed at preparing athletes for real-world events. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMAN® brand and its first event in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® by crossing finish lines around the world. Beginning as a single race, The IRONMAN Group has grown to become a global sensation with hundreds of events across 55+ countries. The IRONMAN Group is owned by Advance, a private, family-owned business, and Orkila Capital, a growth equity firm focused on building great brands. For more information, visit www.ironman.com/about-ironman-group.

About Advance

Advance is a private, family-held business that owns and invests in companies across media, entertainment, technology, communications, education and other promising growth sectors. Our mission is to build the value of our companies over the long-term by fostering growth and innovation. Advance's portfolio includes Condé Nast, Advance Local, Stage Entertainment, The IRONMAN Group, American City Business Journals, Leaders Group, Turnitin, and Pop. Together these operating companies employ more than 14,000 people in 29 countries. Advance is also among the largest shareholders in Charter Communications, Warner Bros. Discovery and Reddit. For more information visit www.advance.com.

SOURCE TicketSocket