TicketSocket Partners with SCHED to Implement Event Customization

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering its dedication to empowering event organizers to take more control over managing all aspects of their events, TicketSocket is proud to announce their partnership and integration with SCHED. The SCHED integration will allow TicketSocket clients to have their own event app. The app would allow attendees to build their own agendas, empower event speakers, feature sponsors, and more.

"It's all about putting control back in the hands of event organizers... the TicketSocket and SCHED integration does just that, with certain ticket rules in place, you can even control which tracks someone can add to their personal agendas within the app," said Mark Miller, CEO of TicketSocket.

"The TicketSocket integration with Sched will help established organizations and event entrepreneurs to organize better events. We are pleased with this new capability and believe event organizers and their attendees will be too," said Marvin McTaw, CEO of Sched

Up until recently, SCHED was only integrated with Eventbrite - limiting event organizers who rely on SCHED to keep their event organized on who they can use as a ticketing provider. Empowering event organizers with full control over their event business with a powerful white label ticketing and registration platform is the driving force behind TicketSocket's partnership with companies like SCHED. Now more than ever, having control over your brand, customer data, technology, and money is vital to thriving through this pandemic.

About SCHED

Event organizers choose Sched to solve all their digital organization and management needs. Event organizers use Sched's integrated software platform to communicate and engage with participants, empower speakers, manage seats, and create a cohesive, beautiful online presence for their conferences, festivals, meetings, conventions and trade shows. For more information, visit http://sched.com

About TicketSocket

TicketSocket provides event organizers and developers worldwide with a customizable white label ticketing, registration, and event management platform. Vendors and organizers enjoy total control of the experience created for their customers, with none of the time and costs traditionally associated with creating a custom solution. TicketSocket prioritizes organizations' ownership of their own funds, data, brand, and functionality.

The company's proprietary plug-in framework, white label tools, and open APIs pioneer a new level of interactivity and customization for event promoters, venues, developers, and other ticketing companies. TicketSocket currently provides services to thousands of customers worldwide, facilitating millions of transactions per year. Founded in 2012, the company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, with additional offices in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit www.ticketsocket.com.

