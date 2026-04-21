Ticketure Acquires PatronManager to Unify Best in Breed Ticketing and CRM

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticketure is pleased to announce its acquisition of the PatronManager business. This acquisition unites Ticketure, the leading provider of modern admissions technology for visitor attractions with PatronManager, the premier Salesforce-native CRM for the arts and culture sector. This strategic union creates a purpose-driven powerhouse dedicated to providing comprehensive technology solutions to ticketing centric organizations.

PatronManager

"This is a transformative moment for our sector," says Steven Sunshine, CEO of Ticketure. "By combining our mobile-first platform with PatronManager's donor stewardship tools, we are helping mission-driven organizations thrive. We are united in our purpose to support the arts and the people who make them possible. This is an important step in providing comprehensive solutions to our non-profit and for-profit clients."

Together, the combined platform will deliver unprecedented value by giving organizations a true 360-degree view of their audience, seamlessly tracking the patron journey from a first-time ticket purchase to long-term membership, and ultimately to dedicated donor status. This integration not only enhances Ticketure's cutting-edge admissions technology with PatronManager's robust CRM capabilities, but it also paves the way to introduce the combined capabilities to the broader museum, zoo, aquarium, and garden (MZAG) sectors, creating a comprehensive lifecycle solution for cultural institutions of all types.

Croke Fairchild Duarte & Beres and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Ticketure.

ABOUT TICKETURE Ticketure is a software company focused on providing comprehensive technology solutions to ticketing centric organizations. Its mobile-first, cloud-based ticketing system is designed specifically for general admission and timed-entry events. Ticketure provides an integrated solution to manage admissions, memberships, donations, reporting, and more — all in a single, API-first system.

ABOUT PATRONMANAGER PatronManager is the leading integrated CRM and ticketing platform for the performing arts built entirely on Salesforce. It provides arts and culture clients with a unified view of ticketing, fundraising, and marketing, allowing executive directors to engage with their patrons as donors and ticket buyers through a single integrated data platform.

Media Contact:

Rosie Goodman

Snr. Communications Manager

+44 7939 349901

[email protected]

SOURCE Ticketure