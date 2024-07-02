TicketX Brings Hassle-Free Resale Ticket Purchasing Experience to the North American Market

Jul 02, 2024, 14:00 ET
TicketX Offers Tickets to the Most In-Demand Events in the United States Without Fluctuating Fees
WILMINGTON, Del., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Ticketing Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new TicketX service, which aims to provide a smoother, better purchasing experience for North American consumers looking to purchase resale event tickets.
The TicketX website and app allow customers to purchase tickets to all four major North American sports leagues—MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL—as well as concerts, music festivals, comedy shows, and other highly sought-after events in the United States and Canada at affordable prices. Unlike other services, these tickets will be available to users without the constantly fluctuating fees to ensure a straightforward buying process. Sellers can also list their own tickets without any commission fees, further enhancing the user experience.
"Buying resale tickets has always been a confusing and frustrating process for customers with constantly changing fees," said Kazuki Tanaka, CEO of Safe Ticketing Inc. "I think customers have really been waiting for someone to fundamentally change that process. I'm confident we'll be able to do that with TicketX."
Everyone struggles with questions like "Where can I find the cheapest tickets?" and "How can I get event tickets near me?" Maybe it might be "I'm looking for tickets for a niche event, but where can I find them?" TicketX is here to answer those questions and make the whole buying experience a more pleasant one!
Key Features:
- Flat, non-fluctuating fees for buyers
- Zero commission fees for sellers
- Cheap tickets available for all major sporting and live events
- Easy-to-use, modern interface
- World-class customer service
- Detailed information about performers and teams
Official Website:
Apple App Store Link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ticketx-buy-cheap-tickets/id6467348476
About Safe Ticketing Inc.: Safe Ticketing Inc., the parent company behind TicketX, was founded with a fans-first mindset and aims to usher in a new era of ticket purchasing where worries of unclear fees and shady listings are a thing of the past.
