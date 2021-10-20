Tickit Health Boosts Productivity by 1,500 Percent with Tugboat Logic

Data Capture Platform Saves Time, Money and Hassle with AI-Driven Security Assurance Solution

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tugboat Logic by OneTrust, the leading security assurance company, today announced that Tickit Health, a personal data capture platform, has reduced its questionnaire response time and increased productivity by 1500% since implementing the Tugboat Logic platform.

Tickit Health captures information that empowers organizations to effectively identify and support every individual they interact with. Partnering with more than 500 organizations across North America and Australia, Tickit serves healthcare, schools, social service organizations and other employers. With 20 full-time employees, communicating policies and capturing evidence from the team's day-to-day activities had become an exponentially complex challenge.

Compliance is central to Tickit's ethos, but the company found it was investing too much time on ongoing compliance needs and needed a better way to manage the frameworks and policies already in place. Tugboat Logic provided a solution that could grow with the company.

Tugboat Logic's platform makes sure Tickit Health is following its controls as they're written and ensures all policies and procedures are routinely reviewed and updated. For example, when the pandemic caused Tickit to pivot to remote work, that created new security risks for the organization, which the Tugboat Logic platform identified. Tugboat Logic helped Tickit Health mitigate risks with the right controls to stay secure and compliant.

Tickit Health also receives dozens of security questionnaires each year from their clients, who are also obligated to manage their vendors for security and compliance. Tickit saved approximately 100 hours in audit prep over a four-month period thanks to Tugboat Logic, simply by having all up-to-date policies, controls and evidence in the same place.

Eric Gombrich, CPSO, Tickit Health, said: "Filling out security questionnaires was a very expensive, manual process for us. But Tugboat Logic uses artificial intelligence to automatically review the questions and propose the best possible answers. Using historical answers has reduced the time and energy needed to respond to these questionnaires without sacrificing accuracy. Tugboat Logic provided us with a single source of truth for our security program."

Ray Kruck, founder and CEO, Tugboat Logic, said: "Companies like Tickit Health must comply with a variety of security mandates, regardless of their size or budget. Our platform provides continuous compliance with AI-driven automation so that customers of all sizes can have security assurance and demonstrate it to both their customers and auditors. This saves time and money, increases productivity and enables companies to get back to the high-value activities that achieve business goals."

About Tickit Health, Ltd

Tickit Health is a privately-held company founded to enhance the communication between patients, students, schools and providers. The organization's award-winning flagship solution, known as TickitⓇ captures data directly from–and communicates with–hard to reach populations. Unlike traditional survey and assessment methods, Tickit is based on the science and psychology of Digital Empathy which is proven to improve organizational efficiency, enabling better decision making through increased response rates and quality of data. The company's more than 50 evidence-based and validated assessments, surveys, and questionnaires are used by over 500 organizations including healthcare, education, and social services. For more information on the company, visit www.tickithealth.com, follow us on Twitter @TickitHealth or LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/tickithealth

About Tugboat Logic by OneTrust

Tugboat Logic by OneTrust is the Security Assurance Platform that provides continuous compliance. Tugboat Logic provides automated technology to demystify the process of creating and managing an InfoSec program. With Tugboat Logic, companies can quickly get secure and prove it to customers. Powered by AI, Tugboat Logic's patented technology automates InfoSec policy creation, audit readiness, and security questionnaire response so companies can gain trust with customers and sell more. Tugboat Logic helps businesses prepare for audits in half the time and at a fraction of the cost, ensures they can respond to security questionnaires in minutes (not hours), and builds and scales their InfoSec plan in minutes. In 2021, OneTrust acquired Tugboat Logic to give growing companies a platform they can grow into as security programs mature. Website: https://www.tugboatlogic.com/

