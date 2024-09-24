TickleTrain's Gmail App Now Includes Task Management

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TickleTrain, the innovative email management platform, has unveiled a groundbreaking integration of task management capabilities into its Chrome Extension for Gmail. This new feature transforms users' inboxes into comprehensive, easy-to-use to-do lists, building upon the platform's popular automated email follow-up functionality.

Revolutionizing the To-Do List

Send it. And forget it.

TickleTrain's unique side-bar-app, which resides next to the user's Gmail inbox, provides a concise view of tasks and emails requiring follow-up. The Chrome Extension enhances the recently introduced email-to-task functionality, allowing users to convert emails into tasks with a single click. This seamless integration works with any desktop PC or Mac device.

Michael Dickman, founder and CEO of TickleTrain, explains: "For Gmail users, this is a no-brainer. The sidebar implementation acts like a personal assistant for your inbox. It lets you add notes to emails assigned as tasks, share and delegate tasks, and much more - all from your inbox without cluttering anything up. An inbox-based to-do list is often all people need to significantly boost productivity and not be constantly overwhelmed."

Effortless Task Management

The new Extension for Gmail formalizes and streamlines the process of using inboxes as to-do managers, making it highly intuitive. "Nothing slips through the cracks during the hectic pace of each business day. It's always working for you," Dickman adds, emphasizing the platform's commitment to keeping users on top of their tasks.

Pricing and Availability

TickleTrain offers two flexible plans:

Plan Price Email Addresses Features Basic $8.95/month Up to 3 Unlimited campaigns and "tickles", Gmail Chrome Extension Premium $18.95/month Up to 10 Unlimited campaigns and "tickles", Gmail Chrome Extension

Additional email addresses can be added for $2.50 per month. All plans include unlimited campaigns and "tickles," and the Gmail Chrome Extension for enhanced functionality.

About TickleTrain, Inc.

Based in North Carolina, TickleTrain is dedicated to streamlining communications and improving life management efficiency. Their motto, "send it and forget it," reflects their commitment to eliminating laborious tracking systems and time-consuming follow-ups.

For more information, visit http://tickletrain.com or contact:

Contact: Michael Dickman

Email: [email protected]

Mail: 35 Walden Dr. Unit 101, Arden, NC 28704

Phone: (828) 242-6562

