TickPick Acquires Secondary Ticket Marketplace Razorgator - Doubles User Base by Adding One Million Razorgator Customers Who Can Now Access TickPick's "Best Price Guarantee" and Reduced Fees

NEW YORK, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TickPick, the no-fee ticket marketplace that is transforming the industry, announced today the company's acquisition of Razorgator, an established ticket reseller founded in 2001. TickPick purchased Razorgator for an undisclosed amount and will retain the Razorgator site and name. The acquisition was completed in response to the market consolidation occurring throughout the secondary ticket marketplace, and TickPick will continue to further build its brand through new targeted acquisitions and partner opportunities. The acquisition does not cover the corporate ticketing business that Razorgator operates with select corporate partners. Razorgator management will function as consultants after the acquisition to ensure a smooth transition of the Razorgator brand name and customers.

Razorgator customers will receive multiple benefits with TickPick, including its "Best Price Guarantee," which will beat any competitor's pricing for the exact same ticket (based on the total final price). They'll also enjoy access to only the most trustworthy resellers, an updated and faster website, and the company's amazing customer service.

The acquisition marks the first implementation of the new TickPick white label solution, and the launch of a newly rebranded and improved Razorgator website allows the company to showcase its white label capabilities. TickPick will also leverage some of the back-end technology owned by Razorgator, including consumer-friendly pricing engines. These technologies will complement TickPick's industry-leading approach that offers all-in pricing and reduced fees, for buyers. TickPick uses simplified transactions without hidden fees or commissions, which compare favorably to the 25% or more in total fees charged by competitors.

Razorgator has delivered a quality service and a secure ticket-buying process to more than one million customers. The company has sold more than 3.5 million tickets to over 250,000 different sporting, musical, and theater events throughout the United States. Razorgator founded Primesport in 2010, a subsidiary that combined tickets with travel packages, and was later acquired by NFL On Location. It also attracted a funding investment of more than $60 million over the years from firms including Oak Investment Partners, Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield & Byers and Steamboat Ventures.

"We're excited to complete this acquisition of the longstanding Razorgator brand and customer base," said Brett Goldberg, cofounder and co-CEO of TickPick. "The Razorgator brand has significant value, as the average customer orders nearly $500 (in tickets) each time they place an order and they're extremely loyal to the brand. We're going to further improve the brand through our white label capabilities, which features our smooth back-end technology and amazing customer service. We're bringing the best TickPick has to offer to the one million Razorgator customers through our 'Best Price Guarantee' and low transparent fees, which make our tickets consistently less expensive than those offered by competitors."

Founded in 2011, TickPick is reshaping the secondary event ticket marketplace with its no-fees approach. The company does not charge any fees for buyers, setting it apart from competitive firms that charge steep transaction fees. It also leverages its algorithms to look at the price/value ratio for tickets, and then offers value grading for buyers so they can get the optimal experience for their money. Users can also bid on tickets in a process that is similar to financial markets where supply and demand creates a more efficient marketplace.

TickPick was founded by Co-CEOs Christopher O'Brien and Brett Goldberg who saw inefficiencies in the ticket marketplace and decided to build a more transparent and cost-effective solution. For more information, visit www.tickpick.com.

Founded in 2001, Razorgator is one of the largest ticket marketplaces in the world. It was built by passionate sports, music and theater fans who desired to offer customers a trusted platform for purchasing select tickets. The company has securely and efficiently provided tickets to more than one million customers who have purchased over 3.5 million tickets to a variety of events throughout the United States. For more information about Razorgator, visit https://www.razorgator.com/about/.

