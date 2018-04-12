TickPick Helping Fans of Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, and The Killers Rock Out to Their Favorite Artists at Firefly Music Festival June 14th to 17th

NEW YORK, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TickPick, the no-fee ticket marketplace that is transforming the industry, has replaced StubHub as the official secondary ticket marketplace for Firefly Music Festival.

The east coast's largest music and camping festival, Firefly will be held June 14th through the 17th at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware. The festival features headlining acts Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys and The Killers, as well as ODESZA, Lil Wayne, Logic, Martin Garrix, SZA, alt-J, Portugal. The Man, Foster the People, MGMT, Mike D (DJ Set) and dozens of other amazing artists.

"Our selection by Firefly Music Festival is a big deal for us and festival customers because we offer prices and levels of service that are simply better than the competition," said TickPick CEO and cofounder Brett Goldberg. "The modern millennial-aged consumer wants transparency and simple mobile transactions. We provide both. We do not charge buyer fees and explicitly state all-in pricing, so there are no surprises. Our users appreciate our approach, which allows them to get the festival, concert, or sports tickets they crave at a great price without any hassles."

As the official secondary ticket marketplace for Firefly Music Festival, and the only authorized third-party ticket vendor for resale, TickPick provides Firefly festivalgoers with a trusted and secure source for great, low-cost tickets. TickPick will operate a "Will Call" booth at the festival as well as offer an allotment of face value festival passes and host attendees at their sponsorship activation on the festival grounds.

"This partnership is just the latest TickPick news that shows we're rapidly moving towards the top of our industry due to our ticket pricing model and refined technology," continued Goldberg. "We're thrilled to be the official secondary marketplace for Firefly Music Festival, one of the year's most anticipated musical events."

"TickPick has quickly become a go-to destination for sports and entertainment fans for event tickets. We're happy to have them onboard as a partner for this years festival and as another destination festivalgoers can trust for their event ticket purchases," said Scott Howard, Firefly Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

TickPick is the industry's only secondary ticket marketplace without buyer fees. It offers a simplified transaction without hidden fees or commissions where sellers pay a flat 10% fee compared to the 25% or more in total fees charged by competitive services.

About Firefly Music Festival:

Founded in 2012, Firefly Music Festival is the east coast's largest alt-rock, hip-hop and electronic music and camping festival, taking place annually in The Woodlands of Dover, DE. The Woodlands is the place where festival fans immerse themselves in amazing performances, enjoy a wide assortment of food selections, spend late nights with friends in the campgrounds, and make memories that last a lifetime. Firefly 2018 will take place June 14 – 17 and features headliners Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers and more. Visit FireflyFestival.com for more information.

About TickPick:

Founded in 2011, TickPick is reshaping the secondary event ticket marketplace with its no-fees approach. The company does not charge any fees for buyers, setting it apart from competitive firms that charge steep transaction fees. It also leverages its algorithms to look at the price/value ratio for tickets to offer value grading for buyers so they can get the optimal experience for their money. Users can also bid on tickets in a process that is similar to financial markets where supply and demand creates a more efficient marketplace.

The company was recently named a Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2017, a Deloitte-sponsored award for the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. TickPick was also selected as a Crain's New York Business Fast 50.

Co-CEO's Christopher O'Brien and Brett Goldberg who saw inefficiencies in the ticket marketplace decided to build a more transparent and cost-effective solution that led to them to founding TickPick. For more information, visit www.tickpick.com

