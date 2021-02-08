TickTalk 4: First-Of-Its-Kind Children's Smartwatch Combining Responsible Tech, Connection & Fun For The Modern Family

With no internet, no social media, secure messaging, and data encryption, TickTalk 4 gives families a responsible smartphone alternative with a focus on privacy and data protection. In the free TickTalk app, guardians can track the watch location, block unknown calls, view watch call and text logs, approve contacts, and more. With a 1000 mA battery, TickTalk 4 has the world's largest battery capacity in a children's smartwatch, doubling standby time when compared to competitors.

The fourth-generation smartwatch comes fully loaded with 2-way voice, Wi-Fi, and video calling, location tracking, emergency SOS contacts, reminders, Do Not Disturb, and more. In the Secure Messaging Center, children can safely send texts, photos, emojis, voice messages, and GIFs in individual and group chats with parent-approved contacts.

"As parents, we felt that no family should have to choose between peace of mind or technology when it comes to their children," said Ying Gong, President and Co-Founder of TickTalk Tech LLC. "We developed TickTalk to offer the modern family a modern solution that not only do we trust to use with our daughter, but that over 190,000 families around the world have trusted."

TickTalk 4 will retail for $179.99 (USD) in Titanium Black, Galaxy Blue, and Laser Pink. Available on Kickstarter Tuesday March 9, 2021 and pre-order beginning Thursday March 25, 2021 on their official website.

*iHeartRadio Family is only available for U.S. customers



About TickTalk Tech LLC

Founded in Southern California in 2016, TickTalk Tech LLC has innovated the children's smartwatch industry with four generations of smartwatch phones combining video and voice calling, messaging, location tracking, and parental controls into one simple device. TickTalk products are trusted by over 190,000 families in 80+ countries around the world. Learn more at www.myticktalk.com .

