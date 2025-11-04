TickTalk is Now the Ultimate Hassle-Free Kids Smartwatch - First to offer SMS Support with NO Contracts Required

BREA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TickTalk , the leading cellular smartwatch provider for kids, today announces a leap forward in ease-of-use. With a new update, the TickTalk 5 watch can send and receive SMS text messaging to or from any cellphone - even if grandparents, friends or others don't have the TickTalk app installed on their phone. The update also supports sending and receiving voice memos, talk-to-text, emojis, and GIFs for a personal touch.

SMS Feature

Unlike competing cellular smartwatches, TickTalk is pay-as-you-go and doesn't require a long-term contract, nor are there any activation or cancellation fees. The result is a friction-free experience for kids and parents alike.

"At TickTalk, safety has always been our top priority. With the new SMS update, grandparents, trusted friends and extended family can communicate with the TickTalk 5 user hassle-free, just in time for the holidays. We feel this is the perfect season to release this feature," said Ying Gong, Co-Founder and CEO. "However, parents don't need to compromise on safety - even with this update, they can rest assured that only pre-approved contacts can message or call their child's watch."

The new SMS feature offers several ways to stay in touch:

Two-way text messaging between TickTalk 5 watches and smartphones allows for quick and easy exchanges.

between TickTalk 5 watches and smartphones allows for quick and easy exchanges. Voice memos provide a personal touch, perfect for sending quick messages.

provide a personal touch, perfect for sending quick messages. Emojis and GIFs add a fun and expressive element to conversations.

add a fun and expressive element to conversations. Talk-to-Text lets kids dictate voice messages that are instantly converted to text making messaging even easier for young kids.

Parents must add all trusted contacts within the TickTalk app before anyone can send or receive SMS messages with the watch. This ensures that only verified family members and friends can connect with the user.

While an app is no longer needed to send or receive messages from the watch, parents still use the app to manage their child's experience. The TickTalk app gives parents peace of mind with 50+ parental controls. In addition to the convenience of SMS messaging, families will still be able to use in-app messaging if preferred, or use the TickTalk app for group chats.

To get access to the new SMS feature, parents should follow push notifications to update their watch, then begin adding approved contacts. Parents remain in control through the parent app, with options to allow or deny any contact from calling or messaging the watch.

This new SMS feature joins TickTalk's set of hassle-free features like T-Cloud Backup and Data Sync, further establishing the TickTalk 5 as easy for parents and kids to use. TickTalk plans start at only $9.99/month. There are no contracts, activation fees, or cancellation fees, and the company provides a free SIM card for US customers.

About TickTalk

TickTalk creates cellular smartwatches, offering families a fun and safe way to stay connected. Founded by two parents in 2016, TickTalk has innovated smartwatches for kids to bring the very best in joyful communication, prioritizing family connection, child safety, and building healthy habits. With a belief that the technology kids use should give them the tools to be the best versions of themselves, TickTalk helps kids build a healthy balance with technology, rather than a reliance on it.

For more information, visit myticktalk.com

Media Contact:

Kristina Diodati

[email protected]

SOURCE TickTalk