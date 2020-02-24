TICO Partners with Decisiv To Launch TICO Edge

GLEN ALLEN, Va. and RIDGELAND, S.C., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, and TICO (Terminal Investment Corporation), a pioneer in fleet services, terminal services, and terminal tractor manufacturing, introduced today the TICO Edge system. The announcement was made during the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition.

TICO Edge, powered by Decisiv SRM, is a cloud-based platform that allows the manufacturer's dealer network, customers and the TICO Uptime Center to communicate and collaborate, and have real-time visibility, into individual repair events.

"With TICO Edge, service and repair processes are streamlined because all stakeholders are constantly in the loop," said Mallery Pindar, Manager, Dealer Network-North America at TICO.

When a terminal tractor goes down, the productivity of freight and manufacturing operations suffers. TICO Edge breaks the chain of inefficiencies in an outdated service process and customers benefit from enhanced uptime.

"With the capabilities of Decisiv SRM we can provide the best after sale support for our products, and raise the bar on uptime," Pindar added. "Delivering this unique, new level of connected, network wide service completely sets TICO apart from any other terminal tractor manufacturer."

The first service platform with a telematics integration from a terminal tractor manufacturer, TICO Edge will be offered as standard on all new TICO models. The platform uses meter and fault data through the integration of Edge Connected Diagnostics telematics.

"TICO Edge supports TICO's connected vehicle strategy and their focus on elevating the service experience for dealers and customers through streamlined communication and enhanced collaboration during service events," said Dick Hyatt, president and CEO of Decisiv. "With Decisiv SRM they can utilize our proven service management orchestration technology to realize the same benefits as a growing number of commercial vehicle manufacturers, service networks and fleets."

About TICO

TICO (Terminal Investment Corporation) has been a pioneer in fleet services, terminal services, and terminal tractor manufacturing for over 46 years. TICO has also been manufacturing its Pro-Spotter terminal tractor for retail availability since 2008.

Born in the ports, the TICO Pro-Spotter is a product with the most effective R&D strategy in the yard tractor market today. And from that experience as an OEM manufacturer, TICO has been able to operate and maintain a fleet of over 1,500 yard tractors at ports across North America. Its Pro-Spotter On- and Off-Highway terminal tractors and Pro-Shuttle terminal trailers are also currently in use in distribution centers and rail terminals throughout the continent. Pro-Spotter terminal tractor sales, service, parts, and rentals are available through its North American dealer network.

TICO Manufacturing is the quality manufacturer of the TICO terminal tractors, which are built "For the Real World" in Ridgeland, S.C. For more information, please visit www.ticotractors.com.

About Decisiv, Inc.

Decisiv provides a cloud-based Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform that revolutionizes how the service supply chain for commercial assets communicates and collaborates. As the industry leader in SRM technology, Decisiv is driving unrivaled improvement in asset performance and utilization for manufacturers, service providers and asset owners in the commercial vehicle, heavy equipment, and industrial markets. The SRM platform's ability to harness, share and analyze connected asset data, and to intelligently enable service management, is the key to driving asset uptime and availability. Decisiv is the partner of choice for major commercial vehicle manufacturers, including Volvo, Mack, Hino, Isuzu, Peterbilt and Kenworth, as well as their dealers and call centers, service networks and asset owners. For more information, visit www.decisiv.com.

Contacts:

Mallery Pindar

Manager, Dealer Network – North America

TICO

912-257-9519

mpindar@ticotractors.com

Mark Wasilko

VP Marketing

Decisiv

Phone: (804) 762-4153

mwasilko@decisiv.com

SOURCE Decisiv, Inc.

