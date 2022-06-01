TID Historical NFT Research Institute Launches the World's First NFT Studio Dedicated to Learning About History Through Digital Art

TID's Historical NFTs (hNFTs) Are Building First-Time Collaborations Between Universities, Museums and Contemporary Artists to Produce Educational Art on the Blockchain

BARCELONA, Spain, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TID hNFT Research Institute announces the start of a groundbreaking NFT project that applies the highest standards of legacy publishing to the production of blockchain art. The institute is launching six collections for the 2022-23 season that will appeal to both online and offline collectors with a passion for art, history and culture.

The Hominins Collection by John Gurche gives collectors a unique opportunity to get up close with our earliest ancestors and learn about human evolution. The collection consists of 12 painstakingly researched faces, eight of which are on display in the Smithsonian Institution's Hall of Human Origins. Live on June 24, lifelike reconstructions of our earliest ancestors - human history as you've never seen it before. TID presents the world's first historical NFTs (hNFTs)-collectible series of digital artwork that provide a new experience for learning about our common history. TID is an ecosystem for the R&D, creation and production of hNFTs (historical NFTs) that celebrate the great stories of history, creating a new platform for learning on the blockchain and the evolving metaverse. Through lively combinations of image, text, video, and sound, our hNFTs tell stories from the recent and distant past.

Each collection produced by TID is curated by leading scholars to achieve the greatest possible interest and accuracy. For these experts, TID hNFTs are an exciting new communication tool; for artists, they are a new way to engage with history. For collectors, the added value of this collaboration makes TID hNFTs a unique collectible, not only as art but as the first representations of our common heritage on the blockchain—digital art about history that in itself is making history.

Our vision is to create value for museums as well, and discussions are underway with major institutions to collaborate on their first hNFT collections. One involves a historical research and preservation project in which hNFT buyers would directly contribute to the project's completion.

Our debut collection, Hominins, is the first hNFT collection by world renowned evolutionary artist John Gurche. It features 12 reconstructions of ape-like and more modern hominins, eight of which are exhibited in the Smithsonian Institution's Hall of Human Origins.

While TID hNFTs maintain stylistic coherence within a collection, each is handmade, completely unique and equal in terms of rarity. They are sold on OpenSea at a fixed price of between 0.28 and 0.38 Ether (Hominins will sell for 0.38 Ether). A list of collections, academic advisors and artists is provided below, along with release dates and prices.

TID's utility plan for hNFT buyers complements our digital collectibles with tangible rewards. For the collector who buys any hNFT from one of the season's six collections, we will give a hardcover anthology of our 2022/23 hNFT editions, called "The Future of the Past." Those who buy eight hNFTs receive a Global Museum Pass, which grants free year-long access to over 100 of the world's top museums. The collector who buys 24 hNFTs gets a 33x33 inch state-of-the-art digital Tokenframe to display their NFTs at home, office or event.

TID envisions its hNFT collections as the starting point of an ever-expanding encyclopedia of digital art on the blockchain to explore, collect, share and enjoy history.

Finally, TID will donate 3% of all hNFT sales to organizations dedicated to historical accuracy, research and preservation. One percent each will go to: FactCheck.org, The National Trust for Historic Preservation and the American Historical Association.

TID COLLECTIONS

HOMININS: 12 painstaking reconstructions of our long-lost ancestors

LAUNCH: June 24, 2022 PRICE: 0.38 Ether

Artist-Advisor: John Gurche, artist-in-residence at the Cornell University-affiliated Museum of the Earth in Ithaca, New York

ICONS: 24 provocative interpretations of 20th century icons

LAUNCH: August 24, 2022 PRICE: 0.28 Ether

Artist: Marie-Lou Desmeules

Advisor: Aaron Jaffe, professor of English, Florida State University

LIES: 12 whoppers that have left a deep imprint on society

LAUNCH: October 24, 2022 PRICE: 0.38 Ether

Artist: Jon Berkeley

Advisor: Timothy R. Levine, Chair of Communications Studies, University of Alabama

MYTHOS: 16 creative interpretations of the primordial gods of Greek mythology

LAUNCH: December 24, 2022 PRICE: 0.28 Ether

Artist: Agugn Prabowo

Advisor: Deborah Beck, professor of Classics, University of Texas at Austin

SERIAL: 24 riveting composite portraits of serial killers

LAUNCH: February 24, 2023 PRICE: 0.28 Ether

Artist: Marie-Lou Desmeules

Advisor: David Wilson, professor emeritus of Criminology, Birmingham City University, UK

LOST HEROINES: 24 interpretations of forgotten comic book superheroines

LAUNCH: April 24, 2023 PRICE: 0.38 Ether

Artist: Mario Maplé

Advisor: Mike Madrid, author of "Supergirls: Fashion, Feminism, Fantasy and the History of Comic Book Heroines"

