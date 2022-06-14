TID hNFT Research Institute Announces its Inaugural NFT Collection: Hominins
Jun 14, 2022, 08:44 ET
The Human Ancestors Who Walked the Earth Millions of Years Ago Make Their Debut on the Blockchain
BARCELONA, Spain, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Step aside Bored Apes, it's time for our true ancestors to take center stage. The first NFTs depicting the protagonists of human evolution are now a collectible series of 12, called the Hominins Collection.
The historical accuracy of the collection is state-of-the-art. Created by internationally renowned evolutionary artist John Gurche, eight of the 12 are the same hominins on exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution's Hall of Human Origins. The other four were produced for covers of National Geographic magazine. Now these primitive and more modern humans, subtly animated to appear even more realistic, can be seen up close outside the museum context, whether at home or a business.
Gurche's artistic reconstructions of early hominins are also exhibited at the Field Museum and the American Museum of Natural History, among others. His work is based on nearly 30 years of study of great ape and human anatomy, as well as study of original hominin fossils in Africa and Europe. Each hominin took approximately 700 hours of work to research and reconstruct. Gurche is currently artist-in-residence at the Cornell University-affiliated Museum of the Earth in Ithaca, New York.
"This NFT collection, my first, is an opportunity to reach new audiences, especially young people, who are curious about the fascinating story of human evolution as we understand it," said Gurche. "Realism has always been important to me with my reconstructions, and now the TID team has taken them a step further with their wonderful animations, bringing them fully to life."
The Hominins Collection includes 12 of the just over 20 known species of primitive and more modern humans that came before Homo sapiens, starting with Sahelanthropus tchadensis, from about seven million years ago, to Homo neanderthalensis, from 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.
TID is an institute dedicated to the R&D, creation and production of hNFTs (historical NFTs) that celebrate our common history through collectible series of digital artwork. Each one is handmade by multi-disciplinary artists in collaboration with historians and curators. We apply the highest standards of legacy publishing to our hNFT collections on the blockchain.
COLLECTION CALENDAR
HOMININS: 12 painstaking reconstructions of our long-lost ancestors Launch: June 24, 2022 Price: 0.38 Ether Artist-Advisor: John Gurche, artist-in-residence at the Cornell University-affiliated Museum of the Earth in Ithaca, New York
ICONS: 24 provocative interpretations of 20th century icons
Launch: August 24, 2022 Price: 0.28 Ether
Artist: Marie-Lou Desmeules
Advisor: Aaron Jaffe, professor of English, Florida State University
LIES: 12 whoppers that have left a deep imprint on society
Launch: October 24, 2022 Price: 0.38 Ether
Artist: Jon Berkeley
Advisor: Timothy R. Levine, Chair of Communications Studies, University of Alabama
MYTHOS: 16 creative interpretations of the primordial gods of Greek mythology
Launch: December 24, 2022 Price: 0.28 Ether
Artist: Agugn Prabowo
Advisor: Deborah Beck, professor of Classics, University of Texas at Austin
SERIAL: 24 riveting composite portraits of serial killers
Launch: February 24, 2023 Price: 0.28 Ether
Artist: Marie-Lou Desmeules
Advisor: David Wilson, professor emeritus of Criminology, Birmingham City University, UK
LOST HEROINES: 24 interpretations of forgotten comic book superheroines
Launch: April 24, 2023 Price: 0.38 Ether
Artist: Mario Maplé
Advisor: Mike Madrid, author of "Supergirls: Fashion, Feminism, Fantasy and the History of Comic Book Heroines"
CONTACT:
Braden Phillips
34 669 622 449
[email protected]
Website: tidhnft.com/hominins
Linktr.ee: linktr.ee/tidhnft
Opensea: opensea.io/collection/hominins
Twitter: @tidhnft
Instagram: @tidhnft
Facebook: facebook.com/tidhnft
Discord: discord.gg/pVn58yqamk
Linkedin: linkedin.com/company/tidhnft
Hashtags
#hominins
#homininshnft
#homininsnft
#homininsbytid
#tid
#tidhnft
#historicalnft
#hnft
SOURCE TID Historical NFT Research Institute
Share this article