TID hNFT Research Institute Announces its Inaugural NFT Collection: Hominins

The Human Ancestors Who Walked the Earth Millions of Years Ago Make Their Debut on the Blockchain

BARCELONA, Spain, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Step aside Bored Apes, it's time for our true ancestors to take center stage. The first NFTs depicting the protagonists of human evolution are now a collectible series of 12, called the Hominins Collection.

TID presents the world's first historical NFTs (hNFTs)-collectible series of digital artwork that provide a new experience for learning about our common history. TID is an ecosystem for the R&D, creation and production of hNFTs (historical NFTs) that celebrate the great stories of history, creating a new platform for learning on the blockchain and the evolving metaverse. Through lively combinations of image, text, video, and sound, our hNFTs tell stories from the recent and distant past. The Hominins Collection by John Gurche gives collectors a unique opportunity to get up close with our earliest ancestors and learn about human evolution. The collection consists of 12 painstakingly researched faces, eight of which are on display in the Smithsonian Institution's Hall of Human Origins. Live on June 24, lifelike reconstructions of our earliest ancestors - human history as you've never seen it before.

The historical accuracy of the collection is state-of-the-art. Created by internationally renowned evolutionary artist John Gurche, eight of the 12 are the same hominins on exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution's Hall of Human Origins. The other four were produced for covers of National Geographic magazine. Now these primitive and more modern humans, subtly animated to appear even more realistic, can be seen up close outside the museum context, whether at home or a business.

Gurche's artistic reconstructions of early hominins are also exhibited at the Field Museum and the American Museum of Natural History, among others. His work is based on nearly 30 years of study of great ape and human anatomy, as well as study of original hominin fossils in Africa and Europe. Each hominin took approximately 700 hours of work to research and reconstruct. Gurche is currently artist-in-residence at the Cornell University-affiliated Museum of the Earth in Ithaca, New York.

"This NFT collection, my first, is an opportunity to reach new audiences, especially young people, who are curious about the fascinating story of human evolution as we understand it," said Gurche. "Realism has always been important to me with my reconstructions, and now the TID team has taken them a step further with their wonderful animations, bringing them fully to life."

The Hominins Collection includes 12 of the just over 20 known species of primitive and more modern humans that came before Homo sapiens, starting with Sahelanthropus tchadensis, from about seven million years ago, to Homo neanderthalensis, from 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.

TID is an institute dedicated to the R&D, creation and production of hNFTs (historical NFTs) that celebrate our common history through collectible series of digital artwork. Each one is handmade by multi-disciplinary artists in collaboration with historians and curators. We apply the highest standards of legacy publishing to our hNFT collections on the blockchain.

COLLECTION CALENDAR

HOMININS: 12 painstaking reconstructions of our long-lost ancestors Launch: June 24, 2022 Price: 0.38 Ether Artist-Advisor: John Gurche, artist-in-residence at the Cornell University-affiliated Museum of the Earth in Ithaca, New York

ICONS: 24 provocative interpretations of 20th century icons

Launch: August 24, 2022 Price: 0.28 Ether

Artist: Marie-Lou Desmeules

Advisor: Aaron Jaffe, professor of English, Florida State University

LIES: 12 whoppers that have left a deep imprint on society

Launch: October 24, 2022 Price: 0.38 Ether

Artist: Jon Berkeley

Advisor: Timothy R. Levine, Chair of Communications Studies, University of Alabama

MYTHOS: 16 creative interpretations of the primordial gods of Greek mythology

Launch: December 24, 2022 Price: 0.28 Ether

Artist: Agugn Prabowo

Advisor: Deborah Beck, professor of Classics, University of Texas at Austin

SERIAL: 24 riveting composite portraits of serial killers

Launch: February 24, 2023 Price: 0.28 Ether

Artist: Marie-Lou Desmeules

Advisor: David Wilson, professor emeritus of Criminology, Birmingham City University, UK

LOST HEROINES: 24 interpretations of forgotten comic book superheroines

Launch: April 24, 2023 Price: 0.38 Ether

Artist: Mario Maplé

Advisor: Mike Madrid, author of "Supergirls: Fashion, Feminism, Fantasy and the History of Comic Book Heroines"

