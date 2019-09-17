TIDAL & SHOP.COM Team Up to Bring High Quality Music to More Ears

NEW YORK and GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIDAL and Market America | SHOP.COM are excited to jointly announce their exclusive partnership whereby SHOP.COM will offer TIDAL's music and video streaming services to its ultra-loyal customer base. Market America |SHOP.COM is a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing. With TIDAL, music lovers can listen to their favorite music and artist exclusives with the best sound quality available. TIDAL offers more than 60 million tracks, over 250,000 high quality videos and tons of exclusive interviews and documentaries, along with handpicked playlists curated by the artists who consumers love. Customers can even create their own playlists and download music offline to listen to whenever and wherever they like.

What will sound even sweeter to both U.S. and Canadian customers is SHOP.COM's exclusive 20% off discount to all new TIDAL subscribers. With this promotion, customers will pay only $7.99 per month for an individual membership (generally $9.99) or $11.99 per month for a family membership (generally $14.99).

Get the exclusive membership here for the U.S. and here for Canada.

Market America | SHOP.COM

With offices in eight countries, including the United States, Market America | SHOP.COM is a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing. Through the company's shopping website, SHOP.COM, consumers have access to over 60 million products, including Market America exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands. Market America's revolutionary Shopping Annuity® program, which helps smart shoppers convert spending into earning, is an extraordinary and financially meaningful benefit of the business. For more information, please visit www.marketamerica.com, www.SHOP.COM, or www.shoppingannuity.com.

TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 53 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings.

For more information, please visit www.tidal.com.

SOURCE TIDAL and Market America | SHOP.COM

Related Links

http://www.SHOP.COM

