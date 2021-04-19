TIDAL And EPIX Launch New Subscription Bundle Timed To The Season Two Premiere Of Award-Winning Drama Series "Godfather Of Harlem"

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global music and entertainment streaming platform, TIDAL, announced an exclusive subscription bundle with premium cable network EPIX's streaming service, EPIX NOW. Starting now, new users can subscribe to both TIDAL Premium and EPIX NOW for only $12.99 per month.

The bundle launched the same day as the season two premiere of EPIX's original drama series "Godfather of Harlem," starring Emmy-Award winner Forest Whitaker. Through the partnership, members can enjoy tracks from the series' soundtrack, executive produced and supervised by Swizz Beatz as well as enjoy content on both platforms. Tracks will be released weekly every Friday from April 16th through May 21st. Additionally, to tease the EPIX experience, all TIDAL users in the US can view "Godfather of Harlem's" first episode, "By Whatever Means Necessary," from season one on the platform.

"TIDAL has always been committed to delivering a well-rounded experience for fans across both audio and visual formats. TIDAL's partnership with EPIX gives members an unparalleled and cohesive content experience, all in real time, " said Lior Tibon, TIDAL COO.

"As we launch the highly-anticipated second season of 'Godfather of Harlem,' we're thrilled to partner with TIDAL to not only offer fans a terrific platform to experience the show's original soundtrack, but also, for those who purchase the bundle, all EPIX NOW has to offer including original series and thousands of movies," said Courtney Menzel, Co-GM, EPIX.

Additional content and collaborations by both brands will be announced throughout the partnership. The bundle is available at https://epixnow.com/offer/tidal-epixnow

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-led global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 57 countries, the streaming service has more than 70 million songs and 250,000 high-quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings as well as Sony's 360 Reality Audio recordings.

About EPIX

EPIX ®, an MGM company, is a premium television network delivering a broad line-up of quality original series and documentaries, the latest movie releases and classic film franchises – all available on TV, on-demand, online and across devices. EPIX® has tripled the amount of original programming on the network and has become a destination for original premium content with series including Godfather of Harlem, starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker; Pennyworth, the origin story of Batman's butler Alfred; as well as upcoming premieres of drama Chapelwaite, based on the short story Jerusalem's Lot by Stephen King and starring Academy Award winner Adrien Brody; season two of War of the Worlds, from Howard Overman and starring Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern; docuseries Fall River, from Blumhouse Television; Sci-Fi horror series From executive produced by Anthony and Joe Russo; season two of acclaimed spy thriller Condor, season three of epic fantasy drama series Britannia; and docuseries Fiasco, based on the podcast of the same name. Other originals include Emmy®-nominated music docuseries Laurel Canyon; docuseries NFL: The Grind, from NFL Films and hosted by Rich Eisen; Belgravia, from Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame and the creative team from Downton Abbey; dramedy Bridge and Tunnel written and directed by Ed Burns; docuseries Helter Skelter: An American Myth, executive produced and directed by Lesley Chilcott; By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem; and Enslaved featuring Hollywood icon and human rights activist Samuel L. Jackson. Launched in October 2009, EPIX® is available nationwide through cable, telco, satellite and emerging digital distribution platforms as well as through its EPIX NOW app, providing more movies than any other network with thousands of titles available for streaming.

