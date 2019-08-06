TIDAL And Sprint Celebrate Sprint's True Mobile 5G Launch In Chicago With Vic Mensa Pop-Up Show On August 11

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global streaming and entertainment platform, TIDAL, and Sprint announced an exciting way to help music fans mark the launch of Sprint's True Mobile 5G network in areas of Chicago. The companies will host an intimate concert featuring rapper Vic Mensa on August 11 at Chop Shop (2033 W North Ave, Chicago). The first fans1 in line will win an exclusive post-show artist meet-and-greet.

The Chicago native's special pop-up show celebrates the launch of Sprint's new blazing-fast 5G service and brings to life the unique benefits TIDAL offers its members. Vic Mensa's performance comes shortly after the release of his latest single "3 Years Sober" off his forthcoming album, 93PUNX. To attend the event, Sprint customers with TIDAL and other existing TIDAL members can RSVP and learn more on TIDAL.com/Sprint5G. TIDAL and Sprint will continue to celebrate the 5G network launch with additional events to be announced in other cities, as 5G service continues to launch in select additional markets in the coming weeks.

Sprint's on-the-go customers can now experience the power and performance of True Mobile 5G across the heart of Chicago, where Sprint has delivered the next generation of wireless service coverage and mobility with blazing-fast download speeds to approximately 700,000 people. True Mobile 5G from Sprint is set to power new experiences for wireless customers, from gaming and entertainment services, to IoT and business applications.

True Mobile 5G from Sprint is now available from the historic IL-64 in the north to Stevenson Expressway in the south, and as far west as California Avenue to the periphery of Lake Michigan in the east. Sprint 5G covers popular destinations such as Magnificent Mile, River North, Millennium Park, River Front, The Loop and Grant Park, as well as the neighborhoods of Gold Coast, Old Town, West Loop, Ukrainian Village, Medical Village, University of Illinois at Chicago, South Loop and more. Visit sprint.com/sprint5G for more information on Sprint 5G coverage.

Sprint offers three powerful devices enabling customers to experience 5G mobility and blazing-fast speeds: LG V50 ThinQTM 5G, HTC 5G Hub, and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. Learn more in select Sprint retail stores in Chicago, by visiting sprint.com or calling 1-800-SPRINT1.

TIDAL has a game-changing partnership with Sprint that provides retail customers with access to the streaming service's exclusive content. Sprint customers with Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Premium plans have access to TIDAL's robust music and video catalogue, as well as the streaming service's expertly curated playlists, hundreds of live events across the country, concert giveaways, original podcasts and video series and livestreamed performances from some of the biggest names in music.2

TIDAL and Sprint previously brought Chicagoans in-store ticket giveaways to some of the hottest tours and meet & greets with artists like Twista, Prince Royce and Pitbull, and held special events like a free Lil Wayne concert, and a JAY-Z album release party at a local Sprint store.

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 53 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings.

About Sprint:

Sprint is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.3 million connections as of June 30, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

