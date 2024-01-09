Tidal Basin Celebrates a Year of Achievements and Strategic Growth

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year begins, Tidal Basin Group, a leading provider of comprehensive consulting and technology solutions that create safer, more resilient environments and communities, proudly reflects on 2023, a year marked by significant achievements, strategic growth, and community impact.

"As I reflect on 2023, I am filled with gratitude and pride for the significant milestones and accomplishments that enabled us to reach new heights in innovation, service, and industry recognition. The driving force behind our success is our team's dedication, talent, and passion," said Daniel A. Craig, Chief Executive Officer of Tidal Basin Group.

Strategic Alliances and Future Planning

In late August, Tidal Basin Group celebrated a pivotal moment with the acquisition by DC Capital Partners, a testament to their industry's standing and potential for future growth. This strategic move has fortified their position as the "go-to" firm in their industries and expanded their network through alliances with key players like Michael Baker International, Acuity International, and numerous other industry partners.

Technological Advancements

The launch of Phoenix OneCase, our enterprise solutions division's proprietary case and grant management software, marks a milestone in technological innovation within the industry. The future development of additional software solutions underscores their commitment to leading-edge solutions for complex challenges.

Brand Evolution and Digital Outreach

2023 was a year of transformation for Tidal Basin, marked by the launch of its new brand identity. This change was not merely visual but reflected their renewed commitment to innovation, excellence, and support for the communities they serve.

With the expansion of its digital footprint, evidenced by its LinkedIn community growing by more than 82%, Tidal Basin broadened its reach and its engagement with clients, partners, and industry experts. Engaging on social media is especially important to continue the growth trajectory. Tidal Basin has made strides in improving the SEO of its content and website, with further website enhancements planned in 2024.

Media Impact and Recognition

Their proactive media engagement has resulted in Tidal Basin outperforming its competitors in total media mentions for the second consecutive year, demonstrating the impact and quality of its work. They also produced over 20 social and industry awareness campaigns and 30 brand journalism pieces to enhance their brand presence and thought leadership. Notably, its inclusion in the prestigious Inc 5000 list at #811 highlights their rapid growth and entrepreneurial spirit.

Our Team and Culture

The Tidal Basin family grew by over 280 new team members, each bringing unique skills and perspectives. The company focused on a harmonious work-life balance, continuous learning, and internal recognition with new programs and policies to positively impact its team members.

Client Support and Geographical Expansion

Tidal Basin's ability to respond effectively to crises like the Maui Wildfires and Hurricane Idalia demonstrates their unwavering commitment to aid and support. Its geographical expansion, including new contracts and task orders across multiple states and international markets, reflects its capability to deliver exceptional service worldwide.

"As we enter 2024, Tidal Basin is poised for an exciting future, driven by our mission to create safer, stronger, more resilient environments and communities. Together, we will continue our fast growth trajectory," said Dan Craig.

