Tidal Clear to Obtain EPA Safer Choice Certification for TideForce™ Coagulants, a First for Industrial Water Treatment

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidal Clear ® Water Science, a division of Tidal Vision® Products Inc., is proud to announce that TideForce™ will soon be the first-ever coagulant to obtain the EPA Safer Choice label. This certification will redefine the standard of safety and performance that water treatment professionals can achieve with polymers throughout industrial and municipal wastewater treatment. The TideForce product line outcompetes traditional options in performance, economics, and safety and is available at an industrial scale today.

Obtaining the Safer Choice label from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on TideForce will be a significant milestone for Tidal Clear. To earn certification, every ingredient must meet the EPA's rigorous criteria for human health, environmental safety, and performance. Currently, only about 1,900 products qualify to carry the Safer Choice label, and none of these are coagulants used to treat dirty water.

"TideForce helps water treatment professionals clean more water with less chemistry," said Director at Tidal Clear, Charlie Wright. "With its biodegradable formulation and minimal carbon footprint, this product offers a safer, more sustainable option for industrial wastewater treatment."

TideForce organic coagulants provide an efficient solution for reducing the total chemistry needed in water treatment programs. Unlike traditional coagulants, which often require high dosages and additional chemicals to balance pH levels, TideForce's dynamically charged backbone coagulates contaminants quickly and effectively without drastically lowering pH. This results in reduced chemistry use, lower sludge production, and more efficient operations.

Key Benefits for the Industrial Wastewater Professionals:

Better Economics: TideForce's powerful performance reduces chemical inputs, including coagulants, flocculants, and caustic, lowering total system costs.



TideForce is biodegradable, supports downstream aerobic and anaerobic biological systems, and is produced in a zero-waste process with a low carbon footprint. Safer for Handlers: The EPA Safer Choice label signifies that TideForce is formulated with ingredients safer for humans and the environment, aligning with the food and beverage sector's focus on sustainability and safety.

TideForce represents a shift in how industrial wastewater is treated. It cleans more water with less chemistry, reduces operational costs, enhances worker safety, and minimizes environmental harm. With this certification, Tidal Clear is on track to redefine performance and safety standards for water treatment programs across the U.S.

For more information about TideForce™ and its Safer Choice certification, visit www.tidalvision.com/water/

Images are available for media use here.

About Tidal Clear® Water Science

Tidal Clear® Water Science helps water professionals use less chemistry to clean more water. That means more clean water per pound of active ingredient than any market option available today. This year, Tidal Clear was awarded the EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year award. Learn more about how you can clean more water with less chemistry using Tidal Clear at www.TidalVision.com/Water .

Tidal Clear is the water science division of Tidal Vision, a global leader in the clean manufacturing of advanced chemical solutions for pressing challenges in water treatment, agriculture, and biomaterials.

