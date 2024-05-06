TIDAL COVE WATERPARK AT JW MARRIOTT MAIMI TURNBERRY RESORT & SPA CELEBRATES FIVE YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH EVENT ON JUNE 1, 2024

Cool down with all-day festivities, giveaways, and more at Miami's premier water park

MIAMI, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidal Cove Waterpark, located within the iconic JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura, Florida, is celebrating five years of wet-and-wild family fun this June with an activity-studded anniversary event perfectly timed to kick off the summer. The award-winning, state-of-the-art outdoor recreation and entertainment venue opened in 2019, offering guests and members access to amenities such as the first-ever FlowRider® Triple facility in the nation, offering three surfing areas totaling 42-feet-wide, a Lazy River, Water Slide Tower featuring seven slide experiences, private cabanas, poolside dining, and much more.

On Saturday, June 1, 2024, to celebrate the milestone anniversary, Tidal Cove is preparing a spectacular display featuring over-the-top entertainment and activities for locals and visitors alike.

"Tidal Cove has been a popular and beloved destination in and of itself since opening as part of the property's $300 million renovation five years ago.," says JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa Vice President and General Manager Shane Allor. "A favorite amenity for our hotel guests and members, Tidal Cove has also become a community destination for South Florida, and we're excited to kick off this incredible celebration of its first five years!"

The party starts with more decor and party favors then you can shake a surfboard at, including limited edition Tidal Cove floats for guests to take home. All-day entertainment will include DJ Drew from Y100 Miami and DJ Amelia from BIG 105.9 broadcasting live, while iHeart Radio will be onsite giving away merchandise and prizes throughout the day, including Tidal Cove tickets for future visits, food and drinks, and experiential offerings from special partners from the water park. Additional activations include a sunscreen station sponsored by Vacation Sunscreen, where guests can try out trendy new sunscreens such as Classic Whip SPF, and Maui Jim sunglasses will be on hand with fun handouts and new sunglass models to showcase for guests.

Younger children will enjoy the 4,000-square-foot separated family-friendly "Kids Cove" poolscape and play structure within the park, while thrillseekers of all ages can take on seven water slides, including the Aqua Drop where a disappearing floor provides a thrilling vertical drop experience. Whether watching or riding, all eyes will be on the first-ever FlowRider® Triple surf & body board simulator in the nation, operated by local surf pros. To add to the excitement, Tidal Cove will also feature a body-boarding contest, hosted by iHeart Radio, with prizes to be awarded to the top three winners.

Teddy the Tidal Cove Mascot will be on-site for meet and greets, and other activities include âme Jr. Spa with spa services offered pool-side throughout the day, face painting, hair braiding, a petting zoo, a bounce house, and a special Kids Cove DJ, from 11 a.m. onward throughout the day.

Tidal Cove's 25 private luxury cabanas and an adults-only VIP area will be open and available for those seeking more privatized fun in the sun. Guests can raise a glass to the occasion with Hampton Water Rosé and Ketel One Botanical Vodka samples and goodies, along with a $5 Happy Hour Drink Special starting at 5 p.m.

Guests can also sip and savor at Surf House Bar & Grill or Freestyle restaurants, along with the newly launched Toasty Tides food truck, serving all-day food options including made-from-scratch gelato. The Tidal Cove retail store will remain open throughout the day, offering aqua-related accessories, apparel, and sundries.

Tidal Cove's 5th Anniversary Event will run from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Earlybird pricing on tickets starts at $95 per person, plus upgraded experiences are available including VIP decorated cabanas featuring enhanced service and features.

Tidal Cove is located at 19999 W Country Club Drive in Aventura, FL. For more information, please visit www.tidalcovemiami.com.

