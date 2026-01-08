Tidal Cyber Appoints Jessica Hall as Vice President of Product

Appointment supports rapid platform expansion and continued innovation in Threat-Led Defense

RESTON, Va., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidal Cyber, the creator of the Threat-Led Defense category, today announced the appointment of Jessica Hall as Vice President of Product. Hall will lead product development and execution as the company accelerates platform innovation to help organizations operationalize MITRE ATT&CK and map defenses to adversary behavior, reduce residual risk, and align security investments to real-world threats.

Hall is a seasoned product, design, and AI leader with deep experience building and scaling customer-focused B2B technology platforms in complex, data-driven domains. She has held senior leadership roles across product strategy, design, and platform development at OpsCanvas, CoStar Group, 3Pillar Global, and CEB (now Gartner). She is also the co-author of The Product Mindset and a TEDx speaker known for her work on product storytelling and outcome-driven innovation.

At Tidal Cyber, Hall will work closely with the company's product, engineering, AI, and cyber threat intelligence teams to expand the Threat-Led Defense platform, deepen customer value, and guide the delivery of new capabilities that translate defensive security into measurable defensive outcomes.

"Tidal Cyber is solving one of the hardest and most important problems in cybersecurity - connecting real adversary behavior to how defenses are built, measured, and improved," said Hall. "What drew me here is the combination of deep domain expertise, a team that is genuinely curious and committed to learning, and a clear focus on building a customer-centric product in a high-stakes environment. This is an opportunity to help organizations move beyond abstract risk and toward security decisions grounded in how attackers actually operate."

Rick Gordon, Co-Founder and CEO of Tidal Cyber, said Hall's appointment reflects both the company's rapid growth and the increasing sophistication of customer demands.

"Tidal Cyber is experiencing strong momentum as organizations adopt Threat-Led Defense as a more effective model for managing cyber risk," said Rick Gordon, CEO and Co-Founder of Tidal Cyber. "As our platform expands, it was critical to bring in a product leader from outside the company who could partner with our exceptional product, engineering and intelligence teams to scale innovation with rigor. Jessica brings the technical depth, product discipline, and customer-first mindset needed to evolve our platform and deliver new capabilities at the pace our customers and the market require."

Hall's appointment underscores Tidal Cyber's continued investment in product excellence as the company advances its mission to help defenders align security operations, controls, and strategy to real adversary tradecraft.

About Tidal Cyber

Tidal Cyber is the creator of Threat-Led Defense, a new approach to cybersecurity that grounds security decisions in real adversary behavior. Their Threat-Led Defense platform helps organizations map defenses to how attackers actually operate, enabling teams to prioritize controls, improve detection fidelity, and reduce residual risk with confidence.

SOURCE Tidal Cyber