Tidal Cyber Brings Threat-Led Defense to the AI Tools Your Teams Already Use

New capabilities securely extend Threat-Led Defense into AI assistants and agentic workflows, enabling security teams to access trusted defensive intelligence where they already work.

RESTON, Va., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidal Cyber, the creator and global leader of the Threat-Led Defense category, today announced new capabilities that securely extend its industry-first Threat-Led Defense platform into the AI assistants and workflows security teams already trust and use every day.

As organizations increasingly rely on AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, and custom agentic workflows to accelerate security operations, the threat, coverage, and defensive context needed to answer critical security questions often remains isolated within individual security platforms. Teams are forced to switch between applications, manually gather information, or build custom integrations before they can take action.

Tidal Cyber changes that.

Rather than introducing another AI assistant, Tidal Cyber enables organizations to securely bring Threat-Led Defense into the AI environments they have already adopted. Security teams can access Threat Profiles, Coverage Maps, ATT&CK coverage, recommendations, and defensive context through natural-language interactions with approved AI assistants. This accelerates threat analysis and prioritization while reducing manual effort and streamlining executive reporting. The announcement represents an industry-first approach to making Threat-Led Defense available wherever security teams are located.

"Security teams have already chosen the AI assistants they want to use," said Rick Gordon, Co-founder and CEO of Tidal Cyber. "The challenge is that those assistants don't understand an organization's actual defensive posture. They don't know your Threat Profiles, Coverage Maps, or where adversaries are most likely to succeed. We believe organizations shouldn't have to leave the AI tools they rely on every day to access Threat-Led Defense. This innovation extends trusted defensive intelligence into those workflows, making Threat-Led Defense more accessible, more actionable, and more valuable across the security organization."

The new capabilities allow organizations to securely explore defensive coverage, assess organizational readiness, prioritize engineering work, evaluate threat exposure, and generate leadership-ready summaries using trusted Threat-Led Defense intelligence. Customer data remains under customer control through authenticated, tenant-scoped access that preserves governance while securely connecting approved AI assistants to the Tidal Cyber platform.

Unlike traditional approaches that require organizations to build and maintain custom AI integrations, Tidal Cyber provides a secure, governed connection between their Threat-Led Defense platform and the AI ecosystems customers have already standardized on. The platform extends, not replaces, existing AI investments, allowing organizations to incorporate trusted Threat-Led Defense intelligence into established workflows without changing how security teams conduct work.

"Threat-Led Defense has always been about helping organizations understand how adversaries execute attacks and whether they can stop them," said Frank Duff, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Tidal Cyber. "This extends that intelligence beyond our platform itself. Wherever security teams use AI to analyze threats, prioritize work, or communicate risk, they can now securely bring Threat-Led Defense with them. It's another major step toward making procedure-level intelligence available wherever defensive decisions are made."

The new capabilities are powered by the Tidal Cyber Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, which provides a secure, governed connectivity layer between the Threat-Led Defense platform and approved AI assistants and agentic workflows. Rather than creating another destination for security teams, the MCP Server enables organizations to bring trusted Threat-Led Defense insights directly into the AI tools they already use while maintaining authentication, governance, and customer control.

Availability

The new AI connectivity capabilities are available as part of the Tidal Cyber Threat-Led Defense platform.

About Tidal Cyber

Tidal Cyber is the creator and global leader of the Threat-Led Defense category. Purpose-built around adversary procedures and real-world attack execution, the Tidal Cyber platform enables organizations to operationalize procedure-level intelligence across defensive security operations. By correlating threats, vulnerabilities, assets, and defenses through the lens of adversary execution, Tidal Cyber helps organizations prioritize defensive action, measure defensive effectiveness, and reduce attacker success.

SOURCE Tidal Cyber