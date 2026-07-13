Tidal Cyber Advances Threat-Led Defense to Transform Asset Visibility and Vulnerability Prioritization

New capabilities center asset visibility, vulnerability prioritization, and defensive coverage around procedures and real adversary execution

RESTON, Va., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidal Cyber, the creator and global leader of the Threat-Led Defense category, today announced Threat-Led Asset Visibility and Vulnerability Prioritization, major new innovations extending the company's industry-first Threat-Led Defense platform.

The announcement marks a significant advancement in defensive security, shifting the industry beyond static asset inventories, CVSS scoring, and disconnected exposure management toward an execution-centric model built on how adversaries actually execute attacks across the kill chain.

At Tidal Cyber, adversary procedures are not another data point. They are the organizing principle that connects threats, assets, vulnerabilities, and defenses into a single operational mode to:

Identify the assets and defenses based that matter most based on their role in adversary execution and attacker success.

Expose vulnerabilities that enable adversary execution and increase the probability of successful attacks.

Prioritize defensive action using procedural-level intelligence, not inventory counts or severity scores.

Measure defensive gaps against real-world adversary execution and identify the controls most likely to disrupt an attack.

Unlike traditional security platforms that treat assets, vulnerabilities, and threats as separate domains, most asset management programs still cannot determine which assets attackers care about. And most exposure management platforms still stop at identification instead of answering the only question that truly matters:

"Can an adversary successfully execute this attack against my environment?"

That question fundamentally changes the defensive equation. Rather than evaluating assets, vulnerabilities, and defenses independently, Tidal Cyber correlates them through the lens of real adversary execution. Every procedure becomes a connective layer that reveals how vulnerabilities enable attacks, which assets are operationally relevant, and where defensive controls can interrupt attacker progress. Instead of measuring isolated risk, organizations can understand and reduce the likelihood of attacker success across the entire attack lifecycle.

"Most security platforms still prioritize based on severity scores, inventory counts, or generalized risk models," said Rick Gordon, Co-founder and CEO of Tidal Cyber. "But adversaries don't attack environments based on CVSS scores or asset databases. They exploit the path of least resistance. Threat-Led Defense changes the model entirely by aligning defenses to the assets, vulnerabilities, and procedures attackers actually use to execute attacks. This announcement represents another major milestone in our mission to redefine how organizations understand, prioritize, and defend against modern cyber threats."

Threat-Led Asset Visibility moves beyond inventory management by identifying which assets are operationally relevant to adversary execution, where defensive blind spots exist, and those gaps increase influence attacker success.

Threat-Led Vulnerability Prioritization moves beyond static severity scoring by correlating vulnerabilities directly to adversary procedures, operational tradecraft, and the likelihood of successful; attack execution.

Instead of asking, "Which vulnerabilities are most severe?" organizations can now answer the question that matters most: "Which vulnerabilities materially increase the likelihood of attacker success against the assets and procedures that matter most?"

This approach enables organizations to prioritize:

vulnerabilities tied to active adversary tradecraft,

control gaps impacting critical attack procedures,

and defensive actions that reduce real operational risk.

The announcement also builds on Tidal Cyber's continued innovation strategy, including the recent separation of MITRE ATT&CK® CTI from Tidal Cyber CTI and proprietary intelligence sources, an industry-first approach designed to provide greater transparency, attribution clarity, and procedural precision across modern threat intelligence.

"Threat-Led Defense starts with a simple principle: you cannot reduce residual risk unless you understand how adversaries actually execute attacks and how that execution impacts your defensive environment," said Frank Duff, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Tidal Cyber. "That is why procedures are foundational to everything we do. Assets alone do not increase risk. Vulnerabilities alone do not explain attacker success. The value emerges when adversary procedures become the connective tissue between threats, vulnerabilities, assets, and defensive controls creating a unified operational model for disrupting attacks across the entire kill chain."

Together, these innovations represent a fundamental shift in defensive cybersecurity, one that organizes security around real adversary execution instead of disconnected assets, vulnerabilities, and severity scores.

About Tidal Cyber

Tidal Cyber is the creator and global leader of the Threat-Led Defense category. Purpose-built around adversary procedures and real-world attack execution, the Tidal Cyber platform enables organizations to operationalize procedure-led intelligence across defensive security operations. By aligning threats, vulnerabilities, assets, and defenses against adversary procedures, Tidal Cyber helps organizations reduce residual risk, prioritize defensive action, and disrupt attacks across the entire kill chain.

SOURCE Tidal Cyber