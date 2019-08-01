TIDAL, deadmau5 and mau5trap Label Release Exclusive Documentary Out Now

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global streaming and entertainment platform, TIDAL, announced it's partnering with international electronic music superstar, deadmau5, and leading independent label mau5trap to release an exclusive documentary, Wild Things: Life Inside The mau5trap. Members across the globe can experience what it's like to be a performing artist at one of America's largest EDM festivals.

Chronicling the label's time at Ultra Music Festival in Miami, the documentary shares a behind-the-scenes journey of the mau5trap collective and explores how they create their distinctive sounds, connect with their audiences and build the cohesive mau5trap family. TIDAL members can tune in at TIDAL.com/mau5trap; media can embed the documentary using the code here: http://tdl.sh/wildmau5 .

As a TIDAL artist owner, deadmau5 has previously collaborated with the platform on several TIDAL X: deadmau5 livestreams as well as the exclusive nine-part series, Orchestration. Wild Things adds to the growing list of exclusive content and unique experiences available for TIDAL members. The video further solidifies the platform's commitment to elevating the connection between artists and their fans by providing subscribers with more than just great music.

Produced by Live Nation, deadmau5's North American 'cube v3 tour' is set to kick off in September with members of his mau5trap label family joining him for shows in Dallas, Austin and Los Angeles. Tour and ticket information can be found here: https://cubev3.com/

