Tidal Force VR Announces Philadelphia Location at 1510 Chestnut St., Targeting Opening in Late Q2 to Early Q3 2026

The Manhattan-based creator of in-house free-roam multiplayer VR experiences plans to bring its immersive group entertainment format to Center City Philadelphia.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidal Force VR today announced plans to open a new Philadelphia location at 1510 Chestnut St. in Center City, with an opening currently targeted for the end of Q2 or the beginning of Q3 2026.

The planned Philadelphia venue marks the company's next step in expanding its original brand of free-roam, multiplayer virtual reality experiences beyond Manhattan. Known for designing its experiences in-house, Tidal Force VR combines physical movement, team-based gameplay and immersive storytelling in sessions built for friends, families, coworkers and private groups.

"Philadelphia is a natural next step for us," said Jerome Chamigny of Tidal Force VR. "It has the density, energy and mix of residents, students, tourists and group events that make immersive entertainment work really well. We're excited about the opportunity to bring a new kind of social VR destination to Center City."

Unlike home VR, Tidal Force VR's format is designed around shared, location-based experiences where guests can move through the space together, communicate in real time and take part in adventures built specifically for groups. The company currently develops all of its experiences internally, with offerings that range from story-driven adventures and escape-room-style missions to cooperative shooters and competitive play.

"At Tidal Force VR, we think the future of entertainment is something people do together," said Jerome Champigny. "Philadelphia gives us the chance to introduce a broader audience to immersive VR that feels social, physical and memorable from the moment the headset goes on."

The Philadelphia location is expected to serve groups of friends, families, birthdays, team outings, corporate events and other private gatherings looking for a more interactive alternative to traditional nightlife and entertainment options.

Additional details, including opening updates, booking information and launch timing, will be announced closer to opening. For more information, visit tidalforcevr.com.

About Tidal Force VR

Tidal Force VR is a Manhattan-based immersive entertainment company creating in-house, free-roam multiplayer virtual reality experiences. Designed for groups, Tidal Force VR experiences combine physical movement, social gameplay and immersive worlds across a range of original adventures. The company currently operates in New York City and is focused on building high-quality VR entertainment that is accessible, shared and memorable.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Tidal Force VR