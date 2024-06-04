Tidal Force VR Unveils Futuristic Adventure Thriller "Room-K" Just in Time for Father's Day

The Brand-New Location in the Heart of Manhattan Offers Thrilling New Experience June 14th

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in the heart of Manhattan, Tidal Force VR, the premier destination for immersive, high-quality multi-player virtual reality experiences, is excited to announce the launch of their latest VR experience, "Room-K." This groundbreaking adventure thriller will be released June 14th, perfectly timed for an unforgettable Father's Day.

Tidal Force VR

"Room-K" transports players into a high-stakes, futuristic world where they become members of the elite Vortex Team, a mercenary group contracted by Dealt Ltd., the galaxy's largest warfare conglomerate. Players will navigate the treacherous terrain of a heliolab owned by BioSpace Corp., uncovering a sinister plot and battling against a new breed of bioweapons in a thrilling quest for survival.

"We are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in virtual reality. Our new Mercury 2.0 framework brings an unprecedented level of realism to the experience," said Jerome Champigny, Co-founder of Tidal Force VR. "Players will feel truly immersed in the environment, interacting with objects and other participants in ways never before possible. We can't wait for our guests to step into this extraordinary adventure."

Tidal Force VR is offering a 20% discount for customers who book up to Father's Day by using the code 'DADTHISISTHEYEAR.'

The technical innovations of "Room-K" are driven by Tidal Force VR's latest framework, Mercury 2.0, which significantly enhances interaction and realism some of the unique properties of this technology include:

Near-Reality Interactions: Players' bodies now fully collide with the environment, allowing them to physically swipe objects off tables or break open doors with their entire body.





Players' bodies now fully collide with the environment, allowing them to physically swipe objects off tables or break open doors with their entire body. Rich Object Interactivity: Objects within the experience can now be interacted with from any angle, making interactions more intuitive and realistic. For example, participants can grab a bottle from the tip or the bottom, adding a new level of depth to the gameplay.

In "Room-K," players will face a variety of bioweapons and a formidable antagonist, Colonel Arran Slora, the ruthless Chief of Security at BioSpace Corp., known for his strategic prowess and bloodthirsty tactics.

The narrative promises an intense and immersive experience, challenging players to utilize their wits, teamwork, and physical interactions to overcome the threats within the heliolab.

Tidal Force VR invites everyone to celebrate Father's Day with the thrilling, heart-pounding adventure of "Room-K." Experience the future of virtual reality gaming at Tidal Force VR and create unforgettable memories with loved ones.

About Tidal Force VR

Tidal Force VR is Manhattan's leading virtual reality entertainment destination, offering a unique catalog of immersive VR experiences ranging from escape rooms to pure shooters. Dedicated to pushing the limits of VR technology, Tidal Force VR provides high-quality, innovative, and unforgettable adventures for all ages.

For more information, please visit www.tidalforcevr.com or contact:

Media Contact: Interdependence PR for Tidal Force VR.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (917) 336-4448

SOURCE Tidal Force VR