TIDAL Launches Enhanced Credits Feature To Spotlight All The Individuals Creating Music

NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global music and entertainment streaming platform, TIDAL, is announcing the release of interactive credit pages. The enhanced feature expands on TIDAL's already extensive credits to spotlight those that play crucial roles in bringing your favorite songs to life. TIDAL members can explore everyone, from the unheralded background singers and lyricists, to the producers, and mixing engineers' who are instrumental in bringing the songs to life. The existing enhanced credits are just the first step in creating an ecosystem where all contributors to the music making process are highlighted. TIDAL is looking forward to working with artists and labels to create an in-depth database of credits.

"This is a milestone for TIDAL which, at the heart of the platform, is a space for music lovers to connect with their favorite artists in unique ways," said Tony Gervino, TIDAL SVP, Culture & Content. "As a music streaming service and culture hub, it is important to acknowledge that music is a team sport – it takes a talented crew of sound engineers, lyricists, and band members to make a song stick. We recognize the challenges ahead in creating a thorough and extensive catalogue, but we are excited to take this important step."

TIDAL makes it easy for users to start exploring:

On an Artist Page, users can tap on the roles under the artist's name or scroll down to view the artist's enhanced credits section. From there, they can select "View All" or a specific role to explore (i.e. Songwriter, Production, Composer, Musician).

Tapping on a specific role will filter the track list to display the songs on which that artist has contributed towards in that same capacity.

By clicking on the downward arrow on the top-right corner, users can also sort the contributor's track list by release date, popularity, title, or artist. So, if you want to listen to every Ariana Grande song Pharrell has produced this new feature creates automatic playlists.

By adding a new dimension of discovery and expanding the landscape of its capabilities, TIDAL pioneers the advancement of all involved in the music-making process to create a platform that benefits both the artist and user. The innovative feature allows users to appreciate music in new ways – heightening music intelligence for the active listener and providing a starting point for the novice.

The new credits pages are available for all TIDAL members across desktop, web and mobile app. Visit TIDAL.com/Credits for more information.

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 53 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings.

