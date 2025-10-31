Tidal League Expands U.S. Operations to The Star in Frisco, Partnering with Frisco EDC to Strengthen Sports City USA's Ecosystem

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Tidal League, a leading athlete-driven media company, today announced the expansion of its U.S. operations to The Star in Frisco, establishing a new content studio in the heart of Sports City USA. Supported by the Frisco Economic Development Corporation (Frisco EDC), the move marks a major milestone in Tidal League's growth and further elevates Frisco's position as a national hub for sports, innovation, and storytelling.

"Tidal League's expansion to Frisco is a tremendous addition to our city's sports and creative ecosystem," said Jason Ford, President of the Frisco Economic Development Corporation. "Their athlete-led model aligns perfectly with Frisco's vision for innovation and storytelling in the sports industry. We're excited to welcome them to The Star and look forward to the economic and community impact they'll bring to Sports City USA."

Founded in Canada by Kurt Benson, Tidal League has become one of the most respected names in athlete-led media. The company produces original podcasts, talk shows, and live digital series across the NBA, NFL, and global sports — empowering athletes to own their narratives and build scalable media IP.

Tidal League's new studio, located at The Star — home to the Dallas Cowboys and a growing hub for sports business and technology — represents a transformative step for the company's U.S. expansion. The facility will anchor flagship programming such as To The Baha, a fast-rising live NBA talk show hosted by former Dallas Mavericks Charlie Villanueva, Raymond Felton, and Theo Pinson.

Since its debut on YouTube, To The Baha has generated millions of views and continues to experience rapid audience growth, with recent guests including Tyson Chandler, Thaddeus Young, and CJ Miles.

"Frisco represents everything we value — innovation, community, and a deep connection to sports," said Kurt Benson, Founder and CEO of Tidal League. "Partnering with the Frisco EDC to establish our studio at The Star allows us to scale production and build meaningful relationships within one of the most forward-thinking cities in America."

Read the full announcement at: www.tidalleague.com/blog

About Tidal League

Tidal League is an athlete-driven media company producing original podcasts, talk shows, and live digital content that bridges the worlds of sports, culture, and community. Based in Frisco, Texas, and founded in 2018, Tidal League partners with athletes and creators to develop premium storytelling IP across multiple platforms, empowering them to own their narratives and build lasting media legacies. Learn more at www.tidalleague.com.

