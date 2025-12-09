Tidal Metals and Alexander Chemical Corporation Announce Memorandum of Understanding for Chlorine Marketing and Distribution from Magnesium-from-Seawater Facility

HAMILTON, N.J., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidal Metals and Alexander Chemical Corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for marketing, packaging, and distributing chlorine, a valuable co-product produced as part of Tidal Metals' revolutionary magnesium-from-seawater process.

Tidal Metals, of Hamilton, New Jersey, has developed the proprietary technology and production system that harvests magnesium from seawater - the largest source on Earth - using only electricity. Over the last eight years, Tidal Metals' three PhD co-founders have solved each of the technical hurdles preventing the economic, efficient, and scalable production of magnesium in the US to reshore the production of this critical metal for national security and economic growth.

Over 90% of primary magnesium metal is produced by China using an 80-year-old, environmentally damaging, and energy-intensive refining process for mined magnesium ores. The US and Europe are completely dependent on foreign imports for their primary magnesium metals. Tidal Metals, an innovative technology company backed by deep tech venture capital leader DCVC, has developed a breakthrough technology that harvests pure magnesium metal from seawater or desalination waste brine, using only electricity. Tidal Metals' process is low-cost, highly scalable, and environmentally harmless.

"The world's oceans contain a nearly infinite supply of magnesium," said Dr. Howard Yuh, CEO of Tidal Metals. "Extracting magnesium from seawater economically is a very challenging technical problem which our team has invested eight years of intensive R&D to solve." The Tidal Metals process avoids terrestrial mining and costly chemical inputs and eliminates harmful mining waste streams. "Magnesium is 75% lighter than steel and 33% lighter than aluminum. Magnesium's light weight and high strength makes it ideal for automotive, robotics, aerospace, and construction. Our lowest-cost, environmentally harmless production can quickly scale to supply growing demand from the U.S. and beyond. We cannot fail to secure our supply of this defining metal of the 21st century."

For every ton of magnesium harvested from seawater, Tidal Metals produces nearly three tons of high purity chlorine. One-third of the chlorine produced in the $8.5B US chlorine market is still being produced using asbestos. In July 2025, the US EPA reaffirmed its ban on asbestos, which will phase out completely over the coming decade. Tidal Metals will deliver a new source of low-cost, environmentally friendly, domestically produced chlorine.

Alexander Chemical Corporation is a market leader in chlorine marketing, packaging, and distribution. With the signing of their MOU, Alexander Chemical and Tidal Metals will collaborate to package and distribute Tidal Metal's valuable chlorine co-product.

Robert Davidson, President and CEO of Alexander Chemical Corporation, added: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Tidal Metals for the commercialization of chlorine produced through their innovative magnesium process. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to deliver high-quality chemical solutions while supporting environmentally responsible technologies. We are eager to leverage our marketing and distribution expertise to bring Tidal Metals' chlorine to market."

Dr. Howard Yuh, CEO of Tidal Metals, stated: "This MOU with Alexander Chemical marks an exciting step toward realizing the value of our revolutionary magnesium-from-seawater process. Chlorine is an essential chemical that ensures the safety of our drinking water and an irreplaceable ingredient for numerous industries. We are advancing our mission to bring primary magnesium production back to the U.S. while strengthening and diversifying the chlorine supply chain. We look forward to collaborating with Alexander Chemical to unlock the full potential of this partnership."

As the United States works to reshore vital industrial capabilities, including critical metals, minerals, and chemicals, the Tidal Metals-Alexander Chemical collaboration reflects the power of deep tech innovation coupled with strong industry domain expertise to leapfrog existing solutions and set new benchmarks for cost, quality, and environmental sustainability.

Said Earl Jones, Tidal Metal's board chair and DCVC Operating Partner: "Winning in commodity markets like magnesium and chlorine can only be achieved through sustainable and defensible cost leadership. There are no green premiums. Tidal Metals technology produces the lowest cost magnesium and can serve domestic and global markets with no subsidies or tariff supports. We cannot outcompete China on labor, energy or capital costs, or lax regulations. We win like America has won for decades, with superior innovation brought to market through a peerless venture capital industry."

About Tidal Metals

Tidal Metals, founded by three PhD scientists from MIT, Princeton, and Wisconsin, is a deep-tech company based in New Jersey that has developed a breakthrough suite of innovations for producing critical minerals and metals from seawater and brines – with no waste, no carbon emissions, and no harm to the environment. Tidal Metals' first application is producing magnesium metal from seawater using only electricity to unlock an economically competitive and unlimited supply of this critical, structural metal needed for lightweighting transportation, national security, hydrogen storage, and manufacturing other structural metals. Visit us at www.tidalmetals.com. Watch our intro video at https://youtu.be/XKdRfaBst6k.

About Alexander Chemical Corporation

Alexander Chemical Corporation, headquartered in LaPorte, Indiana, is a leading distributor of industrial chemicals, serving a wide range of industries with high-quality products and customized solutions. With a focus on safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Alexander Chemical Corporation leverages its extensive expertise and distribution network to deliver innovative chemical solutions to clients across North America. For more information, visit www.alexanderchemical.com.

About DCVC

DCVC is deep tech venture capital. Over more than a dozen years, the firm has backed brilliant entrepreneurs using computational approaches to solve trillion-dollar problems in the real world across a broad set of industries, especially those that haven't seen material progress in decades. With billions of dollars of assets under management, DCVC builds long-term relationships with the founders it backs. The firm has been with many of its companies from their very start — and through to their recognition by the public markets as category-defining businesses. For more information, please visit www.dcvc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @DCVC.

