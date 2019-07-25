TIDAL To Exclusively Livestream the 2019 XXL Freshman Class Show in Los Angeles Tonight (7/25)

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonight (7/25), beginning at 8pmPT/11pmET, TIDAL will exclusively livestream the 2019 XXL Freshman Class Show from The Novo in Los Angeles, CA. The livestream will feature performances from this year's talented Freshman list, including Comethazine, Tierra Whack, DaBaby, Lil Mosey, Roddy Ricch, YBN Cordae, YK Osiris, Rico Nasty, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion & Blueface.

Once live, fans will be able to tune into the livestream on TIDAL.com/FreshmanClass. Media can embed the livestream using the code here: http://tdl.sh/XXLFreshman. Following the livestream, TIDAL members can re-watch the performances from this year's unforgettable Freshman lineup.

Over the past couple of years, TIDAL has established itself as the go-to destination for livestreamed concerts and events. The platform has livestreamed events ranging from Made in America in Philadelphia to Rihanna's Fenty X Puma fashion show in Paris, as well as performances from artists, such as Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert and more!

