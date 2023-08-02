Tidal Vision rebrands Tidal-Tex® division as Tidal-Tec™ Biomaterial Science, expands capabilities

Advancing material science solutions for a safer material world

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Madonna aptly expressed, "We are living in a material world." In response to the growing global appetite for safer materials that benefit both humanity and the planet, Tidal Vision announced today the re-envisioning of their Tidal-Tec™ Biomaterial Science division, formerly known as Tidal-Tex®. The company's cutting edge biomolecular technologies deliver consistent and scalable performance solutions for pressing challenges throughout material science.

This branding transition to Tidal-Tec™ is driven by an increasing need for high performing and safe materials throughout our daily lives. Tidal-Tec's advanced chitosan-based biomolecular solutions displace harmful per- and polyfluorinated compounds (PFAS/PFOA), halogenated chemicals, toxic antimicrobials, and persistent plastic products that contribute to microplastic pollution.

Scalable and integrated solutions for powerful partnerships

Tidal-Tec's expanded capabilities are uniquely built for partnering with leading materials companies. Tidal Vision's characterisation lab, led by Dr. Yonggang Liu, provides quality data by batch with new levels of precision. Their zero-waste Chitofining™ process then reliably delivers scaled chitosan solutions with remarkable control over modifications. Unlike previous offerings in chitosan science, these unprecedented innovations unlock new application possibilities tailored to customer needs.

"We know that because of chitosan's unique positive charge, modifiable nature, and other properties, it's a great building block for thousands of applications," said Kari Ingalls, CBDO of Tidal-Tec, "Chitosan is the second most abundant biopolymer in the world, and we have only just begun exploring how it can be modified and formulated to make safer, greener performance materials at scale."

Tidal-Tec has experienced success in partnerships, including Leigh Fibers among others, bringing custom technology solutions from the lab all the way through commercial production. This integrated partnership model offers materials companies a vertically integrated, stable, and cost-effective supply chain while providing the right solution for their current infrastructure.

About Tidal-Tec™ Biomaterial Science

Tidal-Tec™ Biomaterial Science, a division of Tidal Vision, is committed to reimagining our material world by providing safe, high-performance material solutions. Leveraging the power of chitosan as North America's largest manufacturer, Tidal-Tec offers applied solutions that benefit people and our planet. Learn more and get in touch with us today at tidalvision.com

For press inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Tidal Vision

