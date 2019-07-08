Tidal Wave Telecom Releases Legal Analysis Concluding Corrections Agencies Can Lawfully Charge Deaf Inmates for Video Relay Service Calls

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidal Wave Telecom, the leading provider of Secured Video Relay for deaf inmates in prisons and jails, announced today results of a third party legal analysis concluding it is permissible for correctional facilities nationwide to charge deaf inmates to make VRS calls.

In exchange for providing inmates with the video terminals, networking service, and Internet access that are required to reach VRS providers, prisons may legally charge deaf, hard-of-hearing (HoH) and speech‑impaired inmates a reasonable usage fee. This is allowable as long as the fee is consistent with the amounts paid by hearing inmates to make telephone and/or video visitation calls, in order to comply with equal opportunity laws, such as the ADA. Charging deaf inmates for VRS video calls is allowable, under federal law and FCC rules, and it also protects taxpayers while improving the efficiency of the VRS program.

"We have always believed that hearing impaired inmates are entitled to equal access to the telephone network as mandated by the ADA," said Chris Talbot, CEO of Tidal Wave Telecom. "Up until today, prisons and jails were falsely told they could not charge deaf inmates for their calls. With this decision, prisons and jails which have implemented SecureVRS® can immediately begin to recover their costs to comply with the ADA."

Tidal Wave Telecom's corrections grade VRS front end protects staff and the public from abuse by hearing and deaf inmates while they use court mandated VRS.

Visit https://www.tidalwavetelecom.com/ for more information.

ABOUT TIDAL WAVE TELECOM

Tidal Wave Telecom provides Secured Video Relay solutions to corrections agencies nationwide meeting the security and compliance requirements of the ADA, NRA, and PREA for deaf and hard-of-hearing (HoH) inmates. Its Secured Video Relay, SecureVRS®, addresses the unintended consequences of deploying free residential VRS in prisons and jails.

SOURCE Tidal Wave Telecom