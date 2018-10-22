Tidal Workload Automation Is an Oracle PartnerNetwork Gold Level Member with Powered by Oracle Cloud Status

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Tidal Workload Automation , a world leading enterprise-class workload automation solution for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, today announced that it has become an Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) Gold level member. Tidal is also recognized as achieving Powered by Oracle Cloud status. As a Gold Level partner, Tidal is delivering Oracle customers with new opportunities to embrace and leverage the power of the Oracle Cloud and their continued investment in Oracle.

Enterprises can now use Tidal Workload Automation to automate and orchestrate their mission-critical workloads running in Oracle Cloud and hybrid environments ­– providing a higher level of performance, security, scalability, and rapid time-to-market for the critical business processes vital to success.

"Tidal is changing the landscape for Oracle customers seeking to run and optimize their critical business workflows in the Oracle Cloud and hybrid environments," says Rick McNees, CEO of Tidal. "We manage the complex interconnections and interdependencies between applications, systems, and platforms – regardless of where those assets are running. The entire job scheduling and workflow automation process is managed as a seamless whole, delivering precise orchestration and flawless execution of business workloads. Tidal is an easy-to-use, single-pane-of-glass solution – point-and-click, no scripting required. This combination of performance and ease-of-use is where Tidal excels."

More than 300 enterprises around the world currently rely on Tidal to automate business processes involving Oracle Applications. Says Mr. McNees, "We look forward to helping these Oracle customers in the transition to Oracle Cloud and hybrid environments. Our participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Tidal. We look forward to helping Oracle customers around the world achieve their business goals."

"Tidal and Oracle share a rich legacy of helping customers drive value from their enterprise IT, and this mutual customer-centric focus has now been extended into the Oracle Cloud," says David Hicks, VP Worldwide ISV Business Development, Oracle. "Achieving Powered by Oracle Cloud status allows Tidal customers to unleash the power of the Oracle Cloud and optimize their business results, time-to-market for new processes, and operational efficiency."

As a Gold level member, Tidal Workload Automation receives the benefit of being able to start developing specializations that will allow them to grow their business, increase their expertise, reach higher levels of customer retention, and create differentiation in the marketplace. Gold level members also become eligible to resell all Oracle Technology products and can apply to resell Oracle Applications and Industry Solutions. In addition, they receive access to My-Oracle Support to support development, demonstration, and integration licenses only, discounts on training, limited free assessment/exam vouchers, reduced rates on the purchase of Oracle licenses for internal use, discounts on customer services, and more. For more information about the benefits of becoming an OPN Gold level partner, please visit: http://www.oracle.com/us/partnerships/index.htm.

Tidal at Oracle OpenWorld, October 22-26, Moscone Center, San Francisco – Visit Tidal at Oracle OpenWorld. Stop by at Kiosk P-8 in the ERP Exhibition Area, Section 101, for a hands-on demo, and attend our theatre session, "Improving Your Business Outcomes with Workload Automation," on Tuesday, October 23, 11:30 am, at The Exchange@Moscone South-Theatre 2.

About Tidal Workload Automation

Tidal is a world leading workload automation platform for hybrid, multi-cloud environments. It's an enterprise-class single-pane-of-glass solution to help manage, automate, and orchestrate business processes, applications, data, middleware, and infrastructure. With more than 35 years of experience – and more than 600 enterprise customers across the globe – Tidal delivers unparalleled value and results in digital automation. Tidal is an affiliated business of the Dillon Kane Group / STA Group, a Chicago-based provider of innovative technologies for diverse industries since 2002. More than 250 Dillon Kane technologists, strategists, and subject matter experts are currently developing tomorrow's digital automation solutions, including the orchestration of cloud, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base, and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

