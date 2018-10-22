Tidal Workload Automation Solution Is Powered By Oracle Cloud - Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Tidal Workload Automation, one of the world's leading providers of enterprise-class workload automation for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that its Tidal platform has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud status and is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, offering vital new enterprise-class automation capabilities to Oracle Cloud customers.

Tidal Workload Automation is one of the first enterprise-class workload automation solutions to achieve this status, providing Oracle customers with new opportunities to embrace and leverage the power of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure . Enterprises can now use Tidal to automate and orchestrate their mission-critical workloads running in Oracle Cloud and hybrid environments ­– providing a higher level of performance, security, scalability, and rapid time-to-market for the critical business processes vital to success.

"Tidal is changing the landscape for customers seeking to run and optimize their critical business workflows in the Oracle Cloud and hybrid environments," says Rick McNees, CEO of Tidal. "We manage the complex interconnections and interdependencies between applications, systems, and platforms – regardless of where those assets are running. Tidal manages the entire job scheduling and workflow automation process as a seamless whole, delivering precise orchestration and flawless execution of business workloads without surprises or pitfalls. Tidal is also a single-pane-of-glass solution that's easy to use – point-and-click, no scripting required. This combination of performance and ease-of-use is where Tidal excels."

Mr. McNees continues, "Tidal currently serves many Oracle Applications customers, including users of Oracle's JD Edwards, Oracle's PeopleSoft, and Oracle E-Business Suite, and we look forward to helping them in the transition to Oracle Cloud and hybrid environments. Our participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Tidal. We look forward to helping Oracle customers around the world achieve their business goals."

Tidal in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace – The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. The marketplace offers an intuitive user interface to browse and search for available applications and services, as well as user ratings and reviews to help customers determine the best business solutions for their organization.

Tidal at Oracle OpenWorld, October 22-26, Moscone Center, San Francisco – Visit Tidal at Oracle OpenWorld. Stop by at Kiosk P-8 in the ERP Exhibition Area, Section 101, for a hands-on demo, and attend our theatre session, "Improving Your Business Outcomes with Workload Automation," on Tuesday, October 23, 11:30 am, at The Exchange@Moscone South-Theatre 2.

Oracle Cloud is the industry's broadest and most complete public cloud, delivering enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack including platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and data as a service (DaaS). By recognizing the Powered by Oracle Cloud status, Oracle acknowledges that Tidal Workload Automation has been tested or verified to be powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. This achievement offers customers confidence that the partner's application is supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure SLA guarantee, ensuring they have full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services as well as consistent performance.

About Tidal Workload Automation

Tidal is one of the world's leading workload automation platforms for hybrid, multi-cloud environments. It's an enterprise-class single-pane-of-glass solution to help manage, automate, and orchestrate business processes, applications, data, middleware, and infrastructure. With more than 35 years of experience – and more than 600 enterprise customers across the globe – Tidal delivers unparalleled value and results in digital automation. Tidal is an affiliated business of the Dillon Kane Group / STA Group, a Chicago-based provider of innovative technologies for diverse industries since 2002. More than 250 Dillon Kane technologists, strategists, and subject matter experts are currently developing tomorrow's digital automation solutions, including the orchestration of cloud, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base, and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more, visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

